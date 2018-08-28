First-time buyer? What homes can you buy for up to £140,000 across Suffolk?

This bungalow in Lakenheath has an asking price of £140,000. Picture: ABBOTTS Abbotts

Are you trying to get your foot on the property ladder? Here are homes which have recently gone on the market for up to £140,000, including one-bedroom flats in Ipswich and three-bedroom houses in Lowestoft.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The kitchen of the bungalow in Lakenheath, which is available for £140,000. Picture: ABBOTTS The kitchen of the bungalow in Lakenheath, which is available for £140,000. Picture: ABBOTTS

One-bedroom bungalow, Lakenheath, Brandon, guide price £140,000: This attractive bungalow has been fully renovated and is in an immaculate condition, with a new fitted kitchen and bathroom. It has a kitchen/dining/lounge area and new architraves, skirting and flooring. There is also new paving and fencing to the front garden. For more details, contact Abbotts in Mildenhall on 01638 280031.

This one-bedroom flat in Goldcrest Road, Ipswich, is available for £100,000. Picture: MARKS & MANN This one-bedroom flat in Goldcrest Road, Ipswich, is available for £100,000. Picture: MARKS & MANN

This three-bedroom house in Hardy Close, Lowestoft, is available for £140,000. Picture: PAUL HUBBARD This three-bedroom house in Hardy Close, Lowestoft, is available for £140,000. Picture: PAUL HUBBARD

One-bedroom flat, Goldcrest Road, Ipswich, guide price £100,000: This ground-floor flat in South Ipswich has two bay windows. It is ex-local authority, and on good bus routes to the town centre and close to a convenience store. The accommodation includes a lounge-diner, a kitchen and a wet room, and it has a rear garden including a patio area with summer house, with communal gardens maintained by Ipswich Borough Council. For more details, call Marks & Mann in Ipswich on 01473 396296.

This two-bedroom semi-detached home in Leiston is on the market for £130,000. Picture: HAMILTON SMITH This two-bedroom semi-detached home in Leiston is on the market for £130,000. Picture: HAMILTON SMITH

This flat in Bittern Close, Ipswich, is on the market for £100,000. Picture: MARKS & MANN This flat in Bittern Close, Ipswich, is on the market for £100,000. Picture: MARKS & MANN

Three-bedroom terraced house, Hardy Close, Lowestoft, offers over £140,000: The Lowestoft area has a good selection of houses in the first-time buyer price bracket, including this three-bedroom home in a quiet cul-de-sac. It has a landscaped rear garden and patio seating area, with accommodation including a lounge, kitchen/diner and bathroom. To find out more, contact Paul Hubbard estate agents on 01502 531 218.

This three-bedroom home in Kirkley Street, Lowestoft, is available for £130,000. Picture: PAUL HUBBARD This three-bedroom home in Kirkley Street, Lowestoft, is available for £130,000. Picture: PAUL HUBBARD

Two-bedroom end terrace house, Carr Avenue, Leiston, offers over £130,000: This well-positioned home has off-road parking for two to three cars, and a rear garden with plants and shrubs and a small patio seating area. The accommocation includes a kitchen/breakfast room, living room and bathroom, as well as the two bedrooms. It benefits from double glazing and gas central heating. For more details, call Hamilton Smith in Leiston on 01728 833007.

One-bedroom flat, Bittern Close, Ipswich, offers over £100,000: If you’re looking for a flat which is close to local amenities and has a communal garden, this could fit the bill. It’s a first-floor former local authority flat, with a loung-diner, kitchen and shower room, and two bay windows. For more information, call Marks & Mann in Ipswich on 01473 396296.

Three-bedroom terraced house, Kirkley Street, Lowestoft, guide price £130,000: Within walking distance of the beach, this house is in a quiet street near to Fen Park. It has a separate lounge and dining room and modern fitted kitchen. Outside there is a decorative shingle garden at the front, while the back garden includes a raised decking seating area and there is also a car port. For more dtails, contact Paul Hubbard estate agents on 01502 531 218.