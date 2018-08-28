Video

Take a look inside this £1.55m Grade II listed home

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS BEDFORDS

A five bedroom detached family home which is set on 2.25 acres of land is for sale - watch our video tour of the property.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This timber framed farmhouse which dates back to the 16th century is located on Kiln Lane in Great Bealings and is called Kiln Farm.

Kiln Farm has wild flower meadows, open lawns, former gardens and a converted barn.

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

The kitchen/family/breakfast room is the hub of the home which spills out onto the garden terrace with views over the lawns and further wild flower meadow.

The formal dining room has a roof lantern and doors to the gardens giving the room lots of natural light.

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

There is an elegant drawing room which has an open fire and doors to the gardens and a further sitting room with a wood burning stove.

The ground floor has a study, utility/laundry room, rear porch and WC.

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

There are five bedrooms with the master room having an en-suite and a dressing room.

There is also a useful store room which has the potential to be renovated into an en-suite for bedroom four.

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

The barn has been converted into a 29’2 x 15’7 space with a kitchen area, separate shower room, mezzanine floor and a main living area. This would be great when having guest over or for holiday rental.

Outside the wild flower meadow offers a private area which backs directly onto farmland.

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS