12-year-old Paul Clarke missing from Wetherden found safe and well

Police thanked the media and public for their help

A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Wetherden, near Stowmarket, in Suffolk, this morning has been found safe and well.

Paul Clarke was reported missing early this morning having last been seen at around 9.30pm yesterday at his home in Wetherden.

Suffolk Constabulary officers said the youngster had been found safe and well this afternoon in Kent.

A force spokesman thanked members of the public and media for their help in the matter.