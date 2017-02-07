1,100 homes, country park, shops and sports facilities approved at Henley Gate, Ipswich

Visitors studying the Henley Gate plans at an exhibition at Ipswich Sport Club. Photo: SIMON PARKER

Proposals for the first phase of Ipswich’s Garden Suburb development – 1,100 new homes – have been given the go-ahead.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Northern Fringe development - how some of the homes could look Northern Fringe development - how some of the homes could look

Ipswich Borough Council’s planning and development committee approved Crest Nicholson’s planning application for the Henley Gate project, part of a scheme on the northern edge of the town which will ultimately provide 3,500 homes.

Henley Gate – between the East Suffolk rail line, Henley Road, and Westerfield – will feature 1,100 homes, a 30-hectare country park with a visitor centre, a “local centre” with a two-form entry primary school, sports and playing pitches, a community centre and shops.

Andrew Dobson, managing director for Crest Nicholson Strategic Projects, said: “We are thrilled to be able to move ahead with our plans to build a new neighbourhood for Ipswich.

“This application is the result of many years of consultation, and we thank all of the residents, stakeholders and the wider community who helped to shape the final plans.

“Supporting Ipswich to build a legacy for the future with a neighbourhood that will have a sense of community and a positive impact on quality of life is extremely exciting for us.

“We are particularly looking forward to delivering the country park, which all Ipswich residents will be able to enjoy.

“We will continue to work closely with residents and the wider community as we put together a detailed application for Henley Gate. Our commitment was to create a community that Ipswich would be proud of and we look forward to delivering on that promise.”

Crest Nicholson will continue to work with both the borough and county council to finalise a Section 106 legal agreement and hope to be on site starting to build the infrastructure for the huge estate by the end of 2017.

The legal agreement is expected to include developer funding of £9million towards new schools, and £1m towards the creation of a new country park to act as a “buffer” between the homes and Westerfield village.

Around 15% of the homes – 165 – will have to be “affordable” for social rents or as a joint equity scheme to allow people to get on to the housing ladder. Suffolk County Council dropped its objections after receiving more details about road access, flood protection and the impact on schools.