1 in 5 Suffolk children have seen violent images online, reports new survey

13:20 07 February 2017

Primary school pupils are learning to stay safe online as part of Safer Internet Day.

Primary school pupils are learning to stay safe online as part of Safer Internet Day.

The youngest children in Suffolk now have “far greater access” to the internet than ever before thanks to the proliferation of tablets, says a new report published by Suffolk County Council.

While the majority of youngsters are “relatively safe and resilient online”, according to the report, there remain those who are often at risk.

The report reveals 80% of the 3,142 young people in Suffolk who responded to the survey were taught at school about staying safe online, but 19% of them said they had experienced cyberbullying.

But when is the best age to let your child have a smartphone or tablet?

At Woodhall Primary School, in Sudbury, pupils are allowed to bring phones to school but must hand them in at the start of the day.

Headteacher Matthew Fuller spoke of the importance about marking internet safety day and teaching youngsters to stay safe online.

“I think it’s crucial really for children of the age we’ve got because there’s this lack of knowledge among parents in which predators operate,” he said.

“It’s our role to raise awareness among parents. We will have follow-up events with parents to come in and have sessions with children looking at materials about safer internet use.

“With the number of children who have online access, either through gaming consoles or an increasing number of children have mobile phones, it’s very important for them to be aware how to be safe and not be vulnerable by giving away personal information or photos.”

Results of the Suffolk Cybersurvey 2016 have now been published.

Out of the young people who took part, comprised mainly of 10-13 year olds, 20% said they had seen very violent videos or images.

Other stand-out figures were:

• 14% met up with a person they only knew online.

• 24% saw content encouraging anorexia.

• 13% saw content promoting racism/hatred.

Schools have been actively been promoting Safer Internet Day in Suffolk on February 7.

Woodhall Primary School, in Sudbury, held special assemblies led by pupils who have taken on the role of digital ambassadors to help share messages with their classmates.

  • Waspie's wife...When I brought up my children and in their schooling thankfully none of this here. If I was starting again, they would not have access to any of this stuff. I can see the anxiety and narcissism and dangers and how much time this all takes. As far as I'm concerned this is adult stuff. Children managed for years without all this. I don't believe in spending the ridiculous amount of money providing the young with this stuff. Hundreds of pounds. Crazy.

    waspie

    Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Poll: 1 in 5 Suffolk children have seen violent images online, reports new survey

