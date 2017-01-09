70 new homes in Trimley St Martin will ‘add to High Road traffic problems’

Trimley High Road

Villagers are calling for a study of the impact of increasing traffic on the road through their community with proposals for 70 more homes set to receive planning permission this week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Landowners Trinity College, Cambridge, has submitted the housing project for six acres of farmland in High Road, alongside the Trimley Sports and Social Club, in Trimley St Martin.

Suffolk Coastal planning officers say that while the site is outside the village boundary, it is identified for development in the Felixstowe Peninsula Area Action Plan and would be an “efficient use” of land. They are recommending the planning committee grant consent on Thursday.

However, Trimley St Martin Parish Council has raised objections over proposals for two access roads – either side of a new village green – into the development as this would remove vital on-street parking for existing homes, and also wants improved pedestrian links to the north side of the High Road.

The council said: “In addition the council believes that there should be a full traffic study commissioned by Suffolk Coastal District Council on the cumulative impact on traffic along the High Road of all sites allocated in the Felixstowe Area Action Plan.”

Adjoining parish, Trimley St Mary is backing this move and its council says measures must be put in place to deal with the increase in traffic.

The council said: “There are concerns over the scale and density of this proposed development when population is declining and little evidence of an increase in the availability of work.”

Planning case officer Liz Beighton said: Concern has been raised through the prescribed consultation period that there are existing highway pressures on High Road and that the development proposed would breach capacity causing localised highway harm.

“These concerns are noted particularly in that this current application is one of several major planning applications being considered by this Authority which take access off High Road.

“Suffolk County Council, as highway authority, do not seek to object to the planning application, subject to the imposition of appropriate conditions. In reaching this view, due regard has been had to the cumulative impact of all developments and maintain that the highway has

sufficient capacity to absorb this additional traffic without significant harm to highway safety.

“It is also the view of the highway authority that the proposed two access points to the site are acceptable in terms of their specific location and design.”