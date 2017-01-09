Partly Cloudy

70 new homes in Trimley St Martin will ‘add to High Road traffic problems’

20:00 08 January 2017

Trimley High Road

Trimley High Road

Villagers are calling for a study of the impact of increasing traffic on the road through their community with proposals for 70 more homes set to receive planning permission this week.

Landowners Trinity College, Cambridge, has submitted the housing project for six acres of farmland in High Road, alongside the Trimley Sports and Social Club, in Trimley St Martin.

Suffolk Coastal planning officers say that while the site is outside the village boundary, it is identified for development in the Felixstowe Peninsula Area Action Plan and would be an “efficient use” of land. They are recommending the planning committee grant consent on Thursday.

However, Trimley St Martin Parish Council has raised objections over proposals for two access roads – either side of a new village green – into the development as this would remove vital on-street parking for existing homes, and also wants improved pedestrian links to the north side of the High Road.

The council said: “In addition the council believes that there should be a full traffic study commissioned by Suffolk Coastal District Council on the cumulative impact on traffic along the High Road of all sites allocated in the Felixstowe Area Action Plan.”

Adjoining parish, Trimley St Mary is backing this move and its council says measures must be put in place to deal with the increase in traffic.

The council said: “There are concerns over the scale and density of this proposed development when population is declining and little evidence of an increase in the availability of work.”

Planning case officer Liz Beighton said: Concern has been raised through the prescribed consultation period that there are existing highway pressures on High Road and that the development proposed would breach capacity causing localised highway harm.

“These concerns are noted particularly in that this current application is one of several major planning applications being considered by this Authority which take access off High Road.

“Suffolk County Council, as highway authority, do not seek to object to the planning application, subject to the imposition of appropriate conditions. In reaching this view, due regard has been had to the cumulative impact of all developments and maintain that the highway has

sufficient capacity to absorb this additional traffic without significant harm to highway safety.

“It is also the view of the highway authority that the proposed two access points to the site are acceptable in terms of their specific location and design.”

  • Last week I received a leaflet through my door promoting a forthcoming exclusive deal weekend in relation to, amongst several developments, that of the old the Mushroom Farm in Trimley St Martin with offers such as cash discounts, stamp duty payment, etc. In the last couple of years I also remember receiving many flyers promoting the new houses at Martello Park in Felixstowe. If there was such a demand for all this housing, as we are led to believe, then the removal vans should be queuing up outside the developments as soon as the foundations are laid and such promotions should be deemed totally unnecessary. Elsewhere, the two new builds on the corner of Gaymer's Lane have been on the market for well over a year whilst a large landowner and developer has left Alston Cottage empty for getting on 5 years with the windows and doors boarded up. Curiously this oversupply does not seem to reduce the market price either. It could just be the wrong type of housing for the area, but whatever the issues are it does not seem to matter or be of any concern. We are just going to keep pouring the concrete anyway until there is no open space left between Felixstowe and Ipswich.

    Felixstowe Twit

    Monday, January 9, 2017

