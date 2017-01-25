7 of the best Chinese restaurants in Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Colchester and Stowmarket

It’s Chinese New Year on January 28, so what better time to order take out or head out for a feast of Chinese food - after all - who can resist a spring roll or crispy duck pancake?

Here are some popular suggestions from Suffolk and North Essex for you to try.

Aqua Eight, Ipswich

This is a real favourite spot that often tops dining polls and has been nominated for several awards. Customers come from far and wide to enjoy the swanky setting (mood lighting, cool outdoor bar) and the beautifully-presented Pan-Asian dishes. There are so many things you have to try. Soft shell crab with curry leaves. Organic sweet and sour pork. Gigantic sticky prawns. Nothing is greasy, or over-fried – making it an ideal choice for those who perhaps don’t usually like Chinese food.

There’s a fantastic wine list and cocktail selection too.

East Ocean, Ipswich

This is one of the longest established Chinese eateries in Ipswich and has a good following of locals. A refit of the interior in recent years has given the inside a facelift and its smart enough to choose for date night or a special occasion. Try the spicy smoked chicken salt, pepper and chilli or the double cooked pork.

Trongs, Ipswich

A small but perfectly-formed little family-run restaurant that attracts customers from far and wide. Booking is a must as it’s often packed at weekends. Customers rate the really personal service, good portion sizes, and the quality of the food –especially seafood dishes such as sea bass and salt and pepper squid.

Mings, Bury St Edmunds

This is a fantastic place in the centre of Bury St Edmunds, where you can see the chef/owner running about cooking every dish from scratch in the open kitchen if you sit downstairs.

Service is quick, with plates of food coming out as they are cooked. And the menu is smaller than your average Chinese. You have to go at lunchtime for the dreamy dim sum – all of it homemade. The char sui buns, prawn har gow and prawn and chive sui mai are especially good. And if you like it hot, try the Szechuan minced pork with chilli bean sauce – it’s super spicy!

North Hill Noodle Bar, Colchester

This place is a mainstay in the town and known for its vibrant food, served to communal tables. There’s an express menu for lunchtimes – but service is generally quick day and night. Try out the chicken satay noodles, nasi goring and Malay king prawns with scallops and asparagus in spicy garlic and chilli paste.

Zen, Bury St Edmunds

This is another popular spot in the heart of Bury St Edmunds, serving Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Malay and Vietnamese food. It’s family-friendly and every plate is cooked to order in the open-plan kitchen.

As well as vegetable gyoza, mixed seafood udon and chicken stir fried with peppers and onions in sambal sauce, there’s a daily specials board.

The Mapgie, Stowmarket

The Magpie is known for its home cooked very good value food – especially the Sunday carvery, using locally sourced vegetables and meat from the local butcher. But it’s also become known for creating excellent Asian food – seeing as one of the owners is Chinese.

Alongside a menu of pub classics you could find homemade pork dumplings, Thai garlic chilli mushrooms, kung po chicken with egg fried rice and stir fried lamb with rosemary and fried noodles.

