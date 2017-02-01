A12 closed in Suffolk while police carried out search for burglary suspect

Capel Road street sign, Bentley, Suffolk. Archant

A man has been arrested after a burglary suspect made off on foot towards the A12 in Suffolk this morning.

Police were called to reports of a burglary in progress at a property in Capel Road, Bentley, near Ipswich, at 11.30am.

The suspect had fled the scene on foot and was heading towards the A12, Suffolk Constabulary said.

Officers “quickly” attended the scene and carried out a search for the suspect.

The A12 close to the junction with Pound Lane was closed from 12.20pm to 12.35pm while officers carried out the search.

A 23-year-old-man from Colchester has been detained in connection with the incident and will be taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning by detectives.

No further details have been released by Suffolk Constabulary.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Officers would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.”

Anybody who witnessed the incident is asked to call Ipswich CID on 101 quoting CAD 137 of today.