A12 northbound near Copdock reopens after four-vehicle crash

The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout (stock image). Archant

Motorists faced delays on the A12 heading into Ipswich this evening after four vehicles were involved in a crash.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A BMW 318, Peugeot panel van, Toyota Auris and a Volkswagen Polo were involved in a collision on the dual carriageway northbound around a mile from Copdock at 4.50pm, police said.

The inside lane between junction 32b (Belstead) and junction 33 (Copdock Interchange) was blocked for around an hour-and-a-half before the road had fully reopened at 6.25pm.

There were no serious injuries. Four fire engines were called and crews rescued a man who was trapped in one of the vehicles.

The man suffered a stomach injury and was treated by paramedics at the scene, but did not need to be taken to hospital, police said.

Vehicles were able to pass the scene of the crash on the outside lane, despite a large amount of debris.

The BMW and Volkswagen were recovered. There were no arrests.