A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’ and A120 roadworks cancelled to help traffic flow

The lorry suspended over the bridge on the A12. Photo: Joe McCallum. Archant

Motorists have been warned to avoid the A12 in north and mid Essex after a serious crash, which will leave the southbound carriageway closed for several hours.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police had closed the road in both directions to deal with the incident.

The Essex Traffic Control Centre is now reporting that the northbound carriageway has re-opened to traffic.

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed. The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

On Twitter, Essex Police advised motorists to avoid the southbound carriageway as it will remain closed for several hours and “possible through the night and morning rush hour”.

The A12 is closed from Junction 25 at Marks Tey to Junction 19 at the Boreham Interchange.

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

Highways England’s standard diversion for an incident along this stretch of the A12 is to divert traffic along the A120 and the A130/A131, via Braintree.

Highways England has confirmed that the planned maintenance roadworks on the A120 from Marks Tey to the Earls Colne/Coggeshall turn off at the B1024 have been cancelled to help with traffic diversions.

The southbound carriageway is the one most affected, but the closure is currently in place in both directions.

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

It is reported the northbound carriageway may re-open by 7pm.

The crash involves an HGV which appears to have fallen from Coleman’s Bridge, at Witham.

Avoid the A12 between Kelvedon & Witham. We hope everyone involved is ok pic.twitter.com/1urGqzDSCd — Colchester Connect (@colch_connect) February 8, 2017

Fire crews from Colchester, Witham and Chelmsford were called to the incident at 3.41pm.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 3.49pm and had an ambulance crew on scene within six minutes.

A12 bridge closure following a lorry crash. Picture by: Chloe Willis A12 bridge closure following a lorry crash. Picture by: Chloe Willis

The East of England Ambulance Service sent an officer, rapid response vehicle and the Essex Air Ambulance to the scene, as well as the trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team.

A spokesman said (6pm) that crews were still on scene working with emergency service colleagues.

Coleman’s Bridge is also closed.

Emergency services have not released details of any injuries.

Essex Police has asked for any witnesses to the crash to contact the force on 101.

The A12 is currently closed overnight at weekends in Kelvedon for bridge repair works, and the diversion is using the same route.

Stay with us for further updates or see @EADT24 on Twitter and on our Facebook page.