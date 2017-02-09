A12 remains closed after lorry crashed off bridge at Witham as car also crashed on A120 diversion at Braintree

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow Archant

The A12 remained closed in the southbound direction on Thursday (February 9) after a lorry crashed off a bridge onto the dual carriageway below near Witham on Wednesday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

A car also crashed and caught on fire on the A120 near Braintree at around 5am on Thursday, which is on the diversion route around the closed A12.

Everything we know about the A12 lorry crash so far

The A12 crash happened at around 3.40pm on Wednesday (February 8) at Coleman’s Bridge at Witham, on the B1389.

The A12 is closed on the southbound carriageway between the junction for Marks Tey (junction 25) and the Boreham Interchange (junction 19).

The B1389 between Little Braxted Lane and Eastways junctions is also closed in both directions.

The condition of the occupant of the lorry is not yet known.

The A12 is expected to be closed until lunchtime today at the least.

Highways England has confirmed that the planned maintenance roadworks on the A120 from Marks Tey to the Earls Colne/Coggeshall turn off at the B1024 have been cancelled to help with traffic diversions.