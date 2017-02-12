A14 eastbound closed at Risby due to crash

The A14 at Risby (stock image). Picture: Phil Morley Archant

A diversion is in place on the A14 while emergency services deal with a single-vehicle collision.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Constabulary was called to the eastbound carriageway at Risby around 3.55pm today to reports of crash.

A spokeswoman for the police force said it was not known at this stage if anyone was seriously hurt.

She said: “We don’t know the extent of injuries, we are waiting for an update from the ambulance service.”

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service are on scene.

The collision involved a black Vauxhall Corsa.

The police spokesman said the crash happened between the off-slip and the on-slip, so it was not causing too many traffic problems.

The road is closed in the area of the crash.

A diversion is in place via the entry and exit slip roads.

Recovery has been arranged for the Corsa.

More information to follow as we get it from the emergency services.