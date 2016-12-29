A14 near Orwell Bridge reopens after two lorries crash eastbound

Image: Andrew Partridge

The A14 near the Orwell bridge has now reopened after two lorries were involved in a crash this afternoon.

The collision took place on the inside lane just after the bridge eastbound at around 1.30pm, police said.

The A14 was closed at the Copdock and Wherstead eastbound junctions but both lanes of the road have now reopened.

There was standstill traffic on the bridge for about 45 minutes before the outside lane at the scene of the crash reopened at around 2.15pm.

There had been an oil spill and debris was strewn across the road, a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said.

Paramedics treated one man at the scene who suffered injuries not thought be serious.

He complained of chest pain and had sustained minor cuts and bruises.

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokesman said he had not suffered any serious injuries after managing to get himself out of the lorry.