A14 Orwell Bridge clear after three-car crash
14:35 09 January 2017
Delays on the A14 eastbound have been caused by a crash on the Orwell Bridge.
Emergency services were called at 9.15am to reports that three cars had been involved in a collision near the Shell garage.
A Suffolk police spokeswoman said one person has reported a neck injury and the slow lane on the eastbound carriageway is blocked.
The incident involved a red Peugeot 207, a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee and a black Nissan Duke.
The road was clear by 2.30pm.