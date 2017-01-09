A14 Orwell Bridge clear after three-car crash

The crash happened on the Orwell Bridge

Delays on the A14 eastbound have been caused by a crash on the Orwell Bridge.

Emergency services were called at 9.15am to reports that three cars had been involved in a collision near the Shell garage.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said one person has reported a neck injury and the slow lane on the eastbound carriageway is blocked.

The incident involved a red Peugeot 207, a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee and a black Nissan Duke.

The road was clear by 2.30pm.