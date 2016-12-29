A14 Orwell Bridge delays after two lorries crash eastbound

Motorists face severe delays on the Orwell Bridge this afternoon after two lorries were involved in a crash.

The collision took place on the inside lane just after the bridge eastbound at around 1.30pm, police said.

The A14 remains closed at the Copdock and Wherstead eastbound junctions.

There was standstill traffic on the bridge for about 45 minutes before the outside lane at the scene of the crash reopened at 2.15pm.

There has been an oil spill and debris is strewn across the road, a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said. Recovery services have been called.

Paramedics have treated one man at the scene who suffered injuries not thought be serious.

He complained of chest pain and had sustained minor cuts and bruises. He is still being treated and might be taken to hospital, but he has not suffered any serious injuries after managing to get himself out of the lorry, an East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokesman said.