A14 Orwell Bridge delays after two lorries crash eastbound

14:13 29 December 2016

File picture of traffic queuing on the Orwell Bridge. Image: Andrew Partridge

File picture of traffic queuing on the Orwell Bridge. Image: Andrew Partridge

Motorists face severe delays on the Orwell Bridge this afternoon after two lorries were involved in a crash.

The collision took place on the inside lane just after the bridge eastbound at around 1.30pm, police said.

The A14 remains closed at the Copdock and Wherstead eastbound junctions.

There was standstill traffic on the bridge for about 45 minutes before the outside lane at the scene of the crash reopened at 2.15pm.

There has been an oil spill and debris is strewn across the road, a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said. Recovery services have been called.

Paramedics have treated one man at the scene who suffered injuries not thought be serious.

He complained of chest pain and had sustained minor cuts and bruises. He is still being treated and might be taken to hospital, but he has not suffered any serious injuries after managing to get himself out of the lorry, an East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokesman said.

Entrepreneurs urged to develop ideas and make most of £5.5m Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre

5 minutes ago Jason Noble
The Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC) team

Young entrepreneurs, businesses and academics across Suffolk are being urged to make the most of a new £5.5million facility which aims to become a hub for technology firms and promote innovative projects.

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich

12:48 Matt Stott
The scene of the double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich.

Another man from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the double stabbing in the town earlier this month.

Suffolk’s post-Christmas chill here to stay as wintery showers of sleet and hail a possibility for the New Year

13:51 Edmund Crosthwaite
A frosty East Anglian morning. Photo: Jo Clarke

It may be bright but the cooler temperatures experienced in Suffolk since Christmas Day show no signs of going away fast.

Corrie McKeague’s mother says son would make ‘reckless’ decisions in Facebook Live Q&A

12:29 Matt Reason
The search for Corrie Mckeague on December 17. Picture by Richard Marsham

The mother of the missing serviceman Corrie McKeague gave a live webchat with tens of thousands of people last night.

Low income blamed for rise in number of Suffolk patients suffering from malnutrition

12:22 Matt Stott
West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph: Simon Parker.

The number of hospital beds taken up by patients being treated for malnutrition in Suffolk has risen by almost 50% this year.

Updated: Granddad rescued children after ‘petrol’ thrown on front door and set alight in Montgomery Road, Ipswich

10:13 Reporters
Petrol is believed to have been poured over the front door of a family home in Montgomery Road, Ipswich and then set alight

A grandfather rescued his two young grandchildren after their house was targeted in a suspected arson attack in Ipswich last night.

Firefighters free driver from Peugeot 206 after ditch crash in Hadleigh

09:40 Matt Stott
Stock image of Pond Hall Road in Hadleigh. Pic: Simon Parker.

A driver was freed by firefighters after crashing into a ditch in Hadleigh this morning.

House prices in East of England had the strongest growth in England in 2016

10:35 Matt Stott
Stock image. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

The region’s house prices rose by the fastest rate in the country in 2016, according to a new report.

Ed Sheeran appeals after planning chiefs reject ‘incongruous’ parking proposals for his Suffolk home

10:35 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran

He has conquered the musical world, selling millions of records and winning countless awards.

