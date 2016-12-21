A14 Orwell Bridge reopens after seven vehicles involved in two crashes

Orwell Bridge (stock image).

The A14 Orwell Bridge westbound has reopened after seven vehicles were involved in two crashes, causing travel misery across Ipswich during the evening rush hour on Wednesday.

Four vehicles were involved in a collision on the bridge westbound at 4.20pm and another three vehicles were involved in a separate crash “about 50ft away” just under 10 minutes later, police said.

There were no serious injuries and vehicles were able to pass in the inside lane, a force spokesman added.

The crashes caused another evening of rush hour disruption. Long delays were reported between the Nacton and Wherstead interchanges, as well as in and around Ipswich.

The Orwell Bridge westbound reopened at 6.30pm.

It comes just days after Suffolk County Council, police and other community leaders discussed the impact of the Orwell Bridge closing. The bridge was not closed during Wednesday’s incident.