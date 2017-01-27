A14 westbound partially closed at Coddenham after car and lorry crash

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A14 in Coddenham this morning.

Suffolk police officers were called shortly before 8.30am to the westbound carriageway just before junction 51, after reports that a car and lorry were involved in a collision.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokeswoman said that the road was partially closed while emergency services were at the scene, with vehicle in the process of being moved into a lay-by.

The spokeswoman added that paramedics were on scene shortly after 9am to treat those involved, with one motorist understood to have reported some back injuries.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Motorists are being urged to allow extra time for their journey while recovery is underway.

