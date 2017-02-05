Partly Cloudy

A moat wall, cannons and impressive views over the Felixstowe coast - could you see yourself living in Martello Tower Q?

12:24 05 February 2017

Martello Tower makes for an unusual home in Felixstowe. Picture: Chris Rawlings

Martello Tower makes for an unusual home in Felixstowe. Picture: Chris Rawlings

© chris rawlings 2016

At Felixstowe there is something special on the market - The Q Tower, a Martello tower originally built to see off potential invaders, and now a special home still with commanding views of the bay and Felixstowe port.

Martello Tower from the air. Picture: Mike PageMartello Tower from the air. Picture: Mike Page

Originally it would have had cannon on top (there are still a couple on site), and from here they could dominate anyone below. Now the roof is a place to enjoy the views, the container ships and cruise ships and the ferries arriving at the Haven ports.

There are even better vantage points from on top of the moat wall, crossed by a bridge from the side of the building. It would have originally had a drawbridge, with no doors at ground level.

Q Tower is Grade II listed and has three quarters of a million bricks in the tower, and another million bricks within the surrounding moat walls. It is described by English Heritage as having one of the most complete and maintained moat walls.

The heart of the house is the Aga kitchen, and there is also a first floor sitting room, with a woodburner.

Martello Tower, FelixstoweMartello Tower, Felixstowe

The bedrooms area all unusual shapes too.

The owners are hoping for offers in the region of £750,000. Anyone itnerested should contact agents Strutt and Parker on 01473 852304.

See more photos here

Martello Tower Q in Felixstowe goes up for sale for £750,000

12:24 Sue Dando
Martello Tower makes for an unusual home in Felixstowe. Picture: Chris Rawlings

At Felixstowe there is something special on the market - The Q Tower, a Martello tower originally built to see off potential invaders, and now a special home still with commanding views of the bay and Felixstowe port.

