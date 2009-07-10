A woman and female pedestrian seriously hurt in accidents near Eye and Newmarket today

Two women have been seriously injured in collisions involving cars near Eye and Newmarket this morning.

Five fire engines, police, paramedics and the air ambulance were called after the single-vehicle accident in Thwaite Road, Thorndon which occurred just before 8.30am.

The road is currently closed in both directions between the Stoke Road and High Lane junctions.

Police were alerted by the East of England Ambulance Service.

Karen Willie, a spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary, said: “A car was found in a ditch, having left the road, and a woman believed to have been in the vehicle was located nearby with serious injuries.

“The air ambulance is in attendance and at present the road remains closed in both directions while an investigation into the circumstances of the collision takes place.”

Elsewhere emergency services were called to a collision between a Vauxhall Corsa and a female pedestrian on B1061 at Great Bradley, Newmarket at 10.10am.

The air ambulance was also said to have been despatched to this accident and the road was still closed in both directions shortly before noon.

Anybody who has any information about either of the incidents should telephone police on 101 quoting CAD 70 of today for the Thorndon crash and CAD 105 of today for the Great Bradley collision.

Yesterday evening a male pedestrian in his 40s was killed in a collision with a lorry on the Felixstowe-bound A14 near Sproughton.