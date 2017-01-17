Abellio sells part of Greater Anglia to Japanese firm

An artist's impression of the Bombardier Aventra train that will operate from Liverpool Street to Essex and Ipswich, Peter Alvey

One of the largest conglomerates in Japan has agreed to buy a 40% stake in the company running East Anglia’s passenger trains.

Mitsui & Co Ltd has interests in companies across the globe and in a number of different business sectors. It will be the first Japanese company to have a stake in a UK rail operator.

It is to buy the stake from Abellio which was awarded a nine-year franchise to run Greater Anglia rail services last August.

Abellio – owned by Dutch National Railways – said the sale of the stake should have no immediate impact on services and passenger journeys but in the longer term it would strengthen the position of the franchise.

The Dutch company had originally bid for the franchise on a 60/40 basis with Scottish company Stagecoach before they pulled out.

Dominic Booth, Managing Director of Abellio said: “We are delighted to have reached agreement with Mitsui, fulfilling our long standing objective of running the franchise as a 60:40 joint venture.

“With the introduction of Mitsui’s knowledge and experience, we look forward to delivering significant improvements for Greater Anglia’s customers, including through the introduction of a brand new fleet.”

Negotiations between Abellio and Mitsui started after the franchise had been awarded – although the two companies already knew each other.

They are currently bidding together for the new West Midlands franchise.

The contracts that were crucial to franchise award will not be affected by the sale of the stake – Greater Anglia is investing £1.4bn in new trains from Derby-based Bombardier and Swiss company Stadler.

A spokesman for Abellio said Mitsui would not be involved in the day-to-day operation of the rail franchise although it would be represented on the Greater Anglia board and it would contributed to the monthly planning meetings for the company.

While Mitsui has not been involved in any UK rail operations, it does have an interest in a European rail leasing company and in running rail services in Brazil.

The deal is expected to be finalised within the next few months – and probably lies behind the subtle change in name that came with the formal start of the new franchise in October.

At that point it dropped the “Abellio” name from the Greater Anglia branding. The reason for that now seems clear.

Who are Mitsui & Co Ltd?

The company is a large multinational conglomerate with interests across a number of different industries in many different parts of the world.

It can trace its roots back to 17th Century Japan, although the current organisation was founded in the 19th Century.

It is now one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment and service enterprises in the world, with 138 offices in 65 countries as of January 2017.

It works in worldwide logistics and financing, through to the development of major international infrastructure.

It is also involved in iron and steel products, mineral and metal resources, infrastructure projects, transportation systems, chemicals, energy, food products and services, consumer services, IT and communication and corporate development business.

What will the deal mean for passengers?

Probably very little, certainly in the short to medium-term.

The deals with Derby-based Bombardier and Swiss company Stadler for new trains were signed just before the new franchise formally started in October and will not change as a result of the new investment.

There have been comments that the arrival of a Japanese investor could lead to the arrival of “Bullet trains” on the route to East Anglia.

While Hitachi does build trains in the North East of England for the main line between London and Edinburgh, they are not coming to East Anglia.

The deal should give extra financial support to Abellio and spread the risk involved in spending significant amounts of money replacing the trains on the line.

Whether the lessons Mitsui has learned in running trains in Brazil will transfer easily to East Anglia should become clear over the next few years.

Is it common for rail franchises to be shared between different companies?

Yes. Many of today’s rail franchises are shared between different owners to spread the risk.

Virgin East Coast, which runs trains from Kings Cross in London to Edinburgh, York, Leeds and Newcastle, is 90% owned by Stagecoach and 10% owned by the Virgin Group.

Virgin West Coast is owned 51%/49% by the same two companies, with Virgin holding the slightly larger stake.

It is also not uncommon for rail franchises to be sold or partially sold while they are in operation – the original Anglia Railways franchise was bought by First Group while it was in operation in the early years of the century.

The ownership of rail companies is often relatively remote from passengers who use them.

The day-to-day operation is in the hands of senior managers, professional rail staff, who often remain in post whoever actually owns the franchise.

Are Japanese railways the best in the world?

Japanese railways have a very good reputation. They introduced the first genuine high-speed train in the 1960s – the Shinkansen or Bullet Train.

That revolutionised travel between large cities in the country – and provided a template for fast train services around the world.

At a time when rail services were contracting across the world, Japan did invest in these new lines and trains.

However, away from the high-speed services Japanese railways are not all so successful.

As a country their railways do not carry much freight – and some of the country’s rural routes struggle to get enough passengers.