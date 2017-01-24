Abnormal load warning for Suffolk drivers – huge yacht will arrive at Fox’s Marina this Sunday

Abnormal load. Stock image by Kevin Smith (c) copyright citizenside.com

Motorists across Suffolk are being warned they may experience delays on Sunday, January 29 as police escort an abnormal load through the county.

A 5.5m wide, 37.4m long and 5.3m high yacht weighing 65,000kg will move from Oyster Yachts in Tunstead Road, Hoveton at 8am to Fox’s Marina in Wherstead, Ipswich.

The yacht will be transported on local roads before joining the A149, B1152, A1064, A47 and the old A11.

It will then travel along Heathersett Road, Wymondham Street, Spooner Row and the A11 before joining the A1304, B1506 where it will be taken onto the A14.

From there, it will take the following route – using the A1308, B1113, A14, B1113, A1071, A1214, A14 and A137 – to get to Wherstead Road.

Local roads, including the B1456 (The Strand), will then be used to move the yacht to its final destination of Fox’s Marina.

Delays are expected along all of these routes.