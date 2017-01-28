Partly Cloudy

Adam Ant band confirms death of its 41-year-old Suffolk guitarist Tom Edwards

10:07 28 January 2017

Adam Ant on stage in the Word Arena at the Latitude Festival on Saturday. The singer's Facebook page confirmed the death of guitarist Tom Edwards on Wednesday

Adam Ant on stage in the Word Arena at the Latitude Festival on Saturday. The singer's Facebook page confirmed the death of guitarist Tom Edwards on Wednesday

Archant

The Suffolk-based guitarist and musical director in Adam Ant’s band, Tom Edwards, has died aged 41 from suspected heart failure, according to the band’s Facebook page.

Comment

Online media sources have reported that he was found unresponsive on Wednesday while out on tour with Adam Ant, with a post on the band’s Facebook page confirming that he died at Kennedy Hospital in Cherry Hill, New Jersey that afternoon.

Paying tribute, a statement from the band said: “On behalf of Adam and his band, we thank all of you for your best wishes and support during this most difficult time, Tom shared his musical gifts with the world and his spirit will live on forever.”

Shows in Philadelphia on Thursday and New York City last night were cancelled while the band paid tribute to Mr Edwards.

A statement from the band added that an autopsy is set to take place in due course, and that there were no further details at this time.

The talented guitarist fostered a love of music while still a student at Great Cornard Upper School, but for years played as a hobby while working as a computer programmer.

A move to London opened up more opportunities for pub and club gigs which enabled him to ditch the day job and continue playing full time.

Among those he performed with were Roddy Frame, Fields of the Nephilim, Rebelles, Edwyn Collins, Andrea Corr, Arno Castens and Spiderbites, before returning to Suffolk in Bildeston and joining Adam Ant’s band in 2012.

Mr Edwards last performed at the Ipswich Regent with Adam Ant on May 23 last year as part of the UK leg of the Kings of the Wild Frontier tour.

Did you know Tom Edwards or see him perform live? Share your memories and tributes by emailing us or commenting below.

