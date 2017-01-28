Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Addenbrooke’s Hospital closes two wards after outbreak of flu

14:50 28 January 2017

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge has been forced to close two of its wards after a flu outbreak left 60 patients ill.

Comment

The hospital had been coping with a surge in flu admissions in the last week, and an outbreak at the hospital.

A Cambridge University Hospitals spokesman said two wards had been shut while a further three had bays affected, and are now urging people to stay away unless it is a serious medical emergency.

He added: “There are a high number of flu cases across the hospital and our emergency department is already at capacity.

“We are urging people to keep visiting to a minimum and not to bring children on site.

“If you are suffering with flu-like symptoms, please check with your GP, local pharmacist or NHS 111.”

Many people can have a flu vaccine free on the NHS, but as a viral infection it cannot be treated by antibiotics.

Keywords: Addenbrooke's Hospital NHS

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Have you seen missing Max James, who police believe may be in Ipswich

14:07 Chris Shimwell
Missing Max James, 14, from Aylesbury, who could be in Ipswich

A missing 14-year-old boy from Buckinghamshire could now be in Ipswich, police officers believe.

Gallery: See pictures from student night at Brannigans in Ipswich in 1999

31 minutes ago Connor McLoone
Partying at student night at Brannigans, Ipswich in 1999

Do you recognise any of these fresh faced students partying at Brannigans on Cardinal Park?

Paolo Morena to perform at The Mulberry Tree in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

49 minutes ago
The Mulberry Tree, Ipswich

Musician Paolo Morena is set to perform live at a pub in Ipswich next month.

Chance to have your say at annual Kesgrave town meeting in April

14:26 Jason noble
The land at Bell Lane, Kesgrave, which is the subject of negotiations to create 300 homes has been a talking point in kesgrave this year

Kesgrave Town Council has set a date for its annual town meeting where residents can have a say on what they would like to see.

Hadleigh Health Centre osteopath struck off after sex with patients

09:00 Jason Noble
Salway practiced in Hadleigh

An osteopath from Hadleigh has been struck off the register for a catalogue of misconducts including sex with patients which he had filmed and inappropriate sexual messages.

Warning over damp in homes causing asthma and illness

12:32 David Vincent
Velux roof windows

Health: Are own homes making us ill?

Radio Suffolk star Mark Murphy tells how father used to attack mother

08:51 Emily Townsend emily.townsend@archant.co.uk
BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy

Radio presenter Mark Murphy has given a deeply personal account of the domestic violence his mother suffered at the hands of his father.

Adam Ant band confirms death of its 41-year-old Suffolk guitarist Tom Edwards

10:07 Jason Noble
Adam Ant on stage in the Word Arena at the Latitude Festival on Saturday. The singer's Facebook page confirmed the death of guitarist Tom Edwards on Wednesday

The Suffolk-based guitarist and musical director in Adam Ant’s band, Tom Edwards, has died aged 41 from suspected heart failure, according to the band’s Facebook page.

Addenbrooke’s Hospital closes two wards after outbreak of flu

41 minutes ago Jason Noble
Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge has been forced to close two of its wards after a flu outbreak left 60 patients ill.

Former prison rioter Aminie Mbarki, 28, absconds from Hollesley Bay prison

Yesterday, 20:02 Matt Reason
Amine Mbarki

Police are appealing for help in tracing a Hollesley Bay prisoner who has absconded.

Most read

Hadleigh Health Centre osteopath struck off after sex with patients

Salway practiced in Hadleigh

Updated: ‘Brave’ neighbour tried to save woman from fatal bungalow fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

Mandy Miller. Pic: Sharron Miller Powell.

Radio Suffolk star Mark Murphy tells how father used to attack mother

BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy

Ipswich Town sign winger Danny Rowe from Macclesfield Town

Ipswich Town have signed Danny Rowe from Macclesfield for an undisclosed fee

Adam Ant band confirms death of its 41-year-old Suffolk guitarist Tom Edwards

Adam Ant on stage in the Word Arena at the Latitude Festival on Saturday. The singer's Facebook page confirmed the death of guitarist Tom Edwards on Wednesday

Bus company donates double decker to be turned into Ipswich homeless shelter

Gareth with the bus donated by Stephensons of Essex.

Most commented

Ipswich Town sign winger Danny Rowe from Macclesfield Town

Ipswich Town have signed Danny Rowe from Macclesfield for an undisclosed fee

Meeting set to get bus services in Kesgrave to stop closer to Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital

Opinion: Ben Gummer: We should celebrate good news on childcare

We should celebrate our high standards of early years childcare, says Ben Gummer. Photo: PA

Hadleigh Health Centre osteopath struck off after sex with patients

Salway practiced in Hadleigh

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits Preston striker Jordan Hugill is a player ‘he’d like’

Ipswich Town have reportedly had a bid of £2m turned down for Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill

Video: Read Colchester teen’s moving speech about Asperger’s struggle and how Dogs for Development ‘saved her’

Georgia Eagle gave a moving speech about her experiences with Asperger's and how she was
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24