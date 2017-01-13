Aldeburgh Primary School closed today after flood warning

Aldeburgh Primary School has closed today due to the flood risks along the Suffolk coast.

Suffolk County Council has confirmed that the school informed the authority shortly after 7.30am this morning that it would not be opening today.

The school, in Park Road, is attended by 104 pupils aged four to 11, according to its latest Ofsted report. Its headteacher is James Ratcliffe.

A message on Suffolk County Council’s School Closures website stated: “The schools has closed due to the Environment Agency warnings around flood risk.”

It is the only school in Suffolk to have closed so far today.

It comes amid a number of severe flood warnings in Suffolk. More than 1,000 properties could be evacuated throughout the day.

Mark Sitton-Kent, national duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Gale-force winds and high tides are likely to create large and dangerous waves along parts of the east coast on Friday and Saturday.

“These conditions could also cause flooding to coastal roads and could impact properties.

“We understand that powerful tides can be dramatic, but please do not put yourself at unnecessary risk by going to the coast for a thrill or to take pictures. Please do not drive through flood water: just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

“We are prepared to take action wherever it is needed. We have moved resources and equipment to the coast and the Army is on standby to assist if needed.”