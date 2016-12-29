Ambulances called out almost every minute in Suffolk and Essex at Christmas

Stock photo. Pic: East of England Ambulance Service Trust. Archant

Ambulances were called to an emergency almost every minute over Christmas in Suffolk and Essex.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) received 2,133 calls from Essex residents between 7pm on Christmas Eve and 11pm on Boxing Day.

This is an increase of 12% from last year, when the figure was 1,905, and means that 41 emergency calls were made every hour on average to the EEAST in Essex.

In Suffolk, ambulances were called to 880 emergency incidents during the same timeframe this year, an 8.6% rise from 810 last year, meaning there were 17 calls an hour on average.

Sandy Brown, director of nursing and clinical quality at the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST), praised the EEAST for their efforts “in the midst of unprecedented demand”.

He said: “I’m very thankful to our teams for the hard work they are putting into responses to patients, and with call demand up so much higher than last year, their commitment really does shine through.

“These spikes in demand are experienced nationally and are hard to explain, but as we see colder weather affect people who are vulnerable of norovirus and other transferrable illnesses, we do urge people to use their common sense – try and minimise risks so something doesn’t worsen and then need emergency treatment.”