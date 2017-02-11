Ancaster Road reopens as police continue to quiz murder suspects after Ipswich stabbing

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim Archant

Police are this morning continuing to question a boy and a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after a man sustained fatal stab wounds near Ipswich railway station.

Ancaster Road – scene of the investigation – is now open to the public again after police removed their cordon at around 11.15pm last night.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police searches in Ancaster Road have concluded and it has now reopened.”

Detectives have been given an extra 28 hours – until 12.05pm today – to question the first murder suspect, the man, to be arrested.

He was detained several hours after the victim, who died at Ipswich Hospital, collapsed with fatal wounds in Ancaster Road on Wednesday.

Floral tributes have now been laid at the junction with Ranelagh Road where the victim was found at around 6.30pm.

Timothy Cracknell, a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary, said a 16-year-old boy from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday morning.

He said: “He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned by detectives.

“On the evening of the attack, police arrested a 39-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of murder, who was also taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

“Officers have this morning made an application for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court, where they were granted an additional 28 hours to question the 39-year-old suspect.”

A Home Office post-mortem examination has been carried out and concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen. Formal identification of the victim, who is his 40s, is yet to take place.

During the initial investigation, a police scene remained in place in Ancaster Road which the street closed to through traffic between the junctions with Ranelagh Road and Gippeswyk Avenue.

Detectives are continuing to urge any potential witnesses, or anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the attack, to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team on 01473 782019 quoting reference 16720/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.