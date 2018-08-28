New animal cruelty book urges public to stop and think when buying animal products

John Flack has released his book to try and make people think before buying.

People need to stop and think when buying products made from animals.

That is the message from John Flack, Member of the European Pariament for the East of England, who makes the argument in his newly-released, hard-hitting animal cruelty book focusing on the savage abuse of animals in agriculture, tourism and entertainment.

The uncompromising book, titled Animals Can’t Vote...But You Can, takes aim at current contradicting labelling initiatives with a view for them to be replaced by a single clear and simple regime to let consumers know exactly how animals have been treated.

Mr Flack, who is also vice-president of the European Parliament’s Animal Welfare Intergroup, said: “We humans have the votes and the power animals lack.

“Not just at the ballot box, but in choosing what we buy and eat, what we wear and how we entertain ourselves at home and abroad.

“My book presents some hard-hitting snapshots of what is downright abuse by any civilised standards.

“They are there to make people stop and think. I want to ignite something in people’s consciences and in their hearts.

“We must change what we are doing, for the animals’ sake and for our own.”

The book urges consumers to use commercial muscle to shun entertainment or spectacles involving animal cruelty and to eat only ethically-sourced food.

The book is available for free and a second edition has already been planned which will be released on Amazon and Kindle.

For enquiries about the book, contact Mr Flack on office@johnflack.uk