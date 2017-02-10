Another 14 years for the first regular trains from Ipswich to Oxford?

Oxford, UK

A new cross-country rail link from East Anglia to Oxford – and the gateway to the west of England – could be open by 2031, delegates to a regional rail conference have heard.

The East West Rail route

Work to create the east-west link has already started in Oxfordshire – but a major hurdle remains the reinstatement of a “missing link” between Cambridge and Bedford.

Delegates to the Rail Conference for the East at Endeavour House in Ipswich heard that rebuilding this 20-mile link could cost £2bn – but with government support the trains could be running by 2031.

Patrick O’Sullivan from the East West Rail Link consortium warned that there was still a long way to go before any firm dates could be given.

Trains started running over the first section of the east-west link, an upgraded line from Oxford to Bicester, in December.

The next phases of the line will be the repair and upgrade of a disused line from Bicester to Bletchley, south of Milton Keynes, and the upgrade of what is now a branch line from Bletchley to Bedford.

Once the line has been built to Cambridge trains from both Ipswich and Norwich will run through to Oxford, giving passengers the opportunity to travel west without having to go via London.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “It is not possible to give firm dates for the completion of the western section, but things are progressing. The central section we would hope to have open by 2031.

“It seems like a long time, but with planning rules it does take time – we took a long time and had to go to judicial review just to upgrade an existing line from Oxford to Bicester!”

The government announced last year that the East West rail route would be built and operated by a new company separate from Network Rail that will design and build the route and then operate the trains on what was an important cross-country route before being axed by Lord Beeching in the 1960s.

Ipswich MP Ben Gummer told the conference that in some ways he felt the east-west link was more important than the line to London.

He said: “This is very important for Ipswich. It links us directly into one of the most important wealth-creation areas of the country from Cambridge to Milton Keynes and Oxford – and from there through to Bristol and Reading.”

And Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles outlined the progress of his company since being awarded the long-term contract – just hours after it had announced the construction of a multi-million pound new rail depot near Manningtree.