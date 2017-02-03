Anti-crime blitz coming to Tendring from Essex Police

Police officers will be flooding the streets of Clacton, Frinton, Harwich and Manningtree next week in a blitz on crime.

The week-long operation, beginning on Monday, February 6, is being carried out in response to concerns from residents in Tendring.

Serious crime, such as drugs gangs, will be tackled with raids, while additional high-visibility patrols will also be carried out.

Town centres will be targeted in the evenings to promote safety in the night-time economy, while partner agencies will also look to address anti-social behaviour.

Other organisations involved include Trading Standards, who will carry out knife and alcohol test sales to make sure retailers are not breaking the law.

Chief Inspector Russ Cole, district commander for Tendring, said: “This week of focused activity marks an intensified effort of the work we do every day.

“We have listened to the concerns of residents and we are responding to them, particularly around gang crime, burglaries, anti-social behaviour, and violent crime.

“Gangs coming from London are infecting our community and targeting our most vulnerable residents, while burglaries and anti-social behaviour leave people feeling unsafe in their own homes and neighbourhoods.

“These crimes must not and will not be tolerated, and this activity will see us take positive action to tackle offenders, reduce crime, and provide reassurance and safety to the community.

“Residents and criminals alike can rest assured that our commitment to tackling these offences will not stop once this week of activity has finished – instead we will continue to work with our partners and the community to keep Tendring safe.”

Gang crime is a particular issue in Tendring, with a Home Office review previously being carried out into the problem in the district.

Efforts to kick out London-based gangs have seen other criminal groups from the North West move in to try to take their place.

Ch Insp Cole has previously said that while gangs are an issue, much of the crime around it is targeted between gangs, rather than against the wider public.

Tendring has had previous initiatives to drive down crime, such as an operation last summer to draft in extra police officers during the busy tourist season.