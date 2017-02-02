Anti-Trump campaigners set to protest in Ipswich town centre over Muslim travel ban

An activist group and migrant workers group marching to Hong Kong US consulate to protest against Trump's muslim travel ban. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump exploits tactics used by coercive controllers to manipulate their victims in abusive relationships, a Suffolk campaigner has claimed.

Min Grob says Donald Trump uses tactics employed by coercive controllers. Credit: Phil Morley. Min Grob says Donald Trump uses tactics employed by coercive controllers. Credit: Phil Morley.

Min Grob, 49, said people should learn to recognise what she thinks are “dangerous” techniques used by the US president.

“I’m horrified and fascinated in equal measure,” said Ms Grob.

“I’m horrified because it’s the world we live in, but I’m fascinated because I think you can see how people who normally abuse behind closed doors behave and it’s being playing out on the world stage.”

Some of the tactics Ms Grob claims are employed are: turning the tables, shifting the focus to avoid answering a question; stonewalling, refusing to answer a question by deliberately being evasive; belittling, crushing a person’s self-esteem through mockery and sarcasm; and gaslighting; manipulating the victim into doubting their own sanity and what is real.

She said: “When Donald Trump says something I believe you can actually see this kind of behaviour where he is literally saying: what you believe is wrong, it’s fake news, this is the real truth.

“It’s confusing of the reality, minimising their actions and justifying it.”

Last week BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg asked Mr Trump during the first joint press conference between himself and British Prime Minister Theresa May what his message is to UK viewers who may be concerned by his views.

He ignores the question and says to Mrs May: “This was your choice of a question?” the crowd bursts out in laughter. “There goes that relationship”.

Last year Ms Grob launched Conference on Coercive Control in Bury St Edmunds. It brings together experts in the field to speak about the invisible ways abuse can exist in relationships.

Ms Grob urged readers and listeners to “arm themselves” against the Trump team’s rhetoric.

President Donald Trump in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

She said: “It’s like coercive control, it’s hidden in plain sight but once you know what to look for it will jump out at you.”

Ipswich campaigners poised for rally

Protestors are preparing their placards ready for a demonstration in Ipswich this weekend against Mr Trump’s “Muslim ban”.

More than 200 campaigners are expected to gather in opposition of the president’s decision to bar citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

The rally will take place on Saturday at the Giles statue in Ipswich town centre from 12noon.

Shelly Darwin says Trump's ban is discrimination against a minority group. Credit: Simon Parker Shelly Darwin says Trump's ban is discrimination against a minority group. Credit: Simon Parker

Shelly Darwin will be there with her four-year-old son.

She said: “We think it’s unfair what is happening with the Muslim ban, which is what it is.

“We want to stand together against that kind of discrimination, it’s important.

“Although it’s not happening in this country it’s an attack on a minority group. We shall support in solidarity.”

Ms Darwin said it was a chance for people who couldn’t make it to the big organised marches to have their voice heard.

All are welcome to attend.