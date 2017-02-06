Appeal follows two-vehicle crash on A12 at Saxmundham

Emergency services on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo: Wayne Savage Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the A12 at Saxmundham.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called at 12.15pm on Sunday, to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a red Audi A3 and a blue Toyota Yaris on the southbound carriageway, at the junction of the B1119 Rendham Road.

Paramedics were also in attendance, along with fire crews from Aldeburgh, Leiston and Saxmundham, and the driver of the Toyota Yaris was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, having sustained a cracked sternum and cracked ribs. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

According to an eyewitness, the air ambulance landed near Rendham Road, close to the B1119 turn off.

The southbound carriageway remained closed until around 4.40pm, while a collision investigation and recovery of the vehicles took place.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Martlesham roads policing and firearms operations team on 101, quoting reference CAD 153 of February 5.