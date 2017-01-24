Are you taking part in the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch?

A baby sparrow in a garden in Hatfield Peverel. By Paul Burns. (c) copyright citizenside.com

It’s the annual Big Garden Birdwatch this weekend, and we want to see your photographs from across Suffolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A robin photographed on a wet return journey from Minsmere. By Brian Smith. A robin photographed on a wet return journey from Minsmere. By Brian Smith.

The national scheme, run by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), will take place from Saturday to Monday.

To take part, simply watch the birds in your garden (or local park, or at the office) for one hour on any one of these dates.

A blue tit in Hatfield Peverel. By Paul Burns. A blue tit in Hatfield Peverel. By Paul Burns.

Only count the birds that land in your garden, not those flying over.

Tell the RSPB the highest number of each bird species you see at any one time – not the total you see in the hour.

Don’t forget to tell the charity about the other wildlife you have seen in your garden in the past year.

We would also love to see any photographs you take of birds in your garden in the run up to the event this week.

Here’s some that our iWitness contributers have already sent us in recent weeks.

If you have a photograph you could like to contribute during the Big Garden Birdwatch, please send it to us via the iwitness website.

For your free Big Garden Birdwatch pack, text BIRD to 70030 or visit the Birdwatch website.

The pack includes: Big Garden Birdwatch survey form and ‘how-to’ guide, garden wildlife identification chart, an 18g sachet of RSPB Love Nature bird-friendly coffee, a birdseed cake recipe card, and a £5 off gift voucher for the RSPB Shop.