Arrest made after police chase ends in crash on Bridge Street, Ipswich

14:04 09 February 2017

Bridge Street, Ipswich

Bridge Street, Ipswich

Archant

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a late-night police chase ended in a crash which saw three people taken to hospital.

Bridge Street, Ipswich

The accident, which shut Bridge Street in Ipswich for several hours this morning while police carried out investigation work, was initially feared to be serious.

The three people inside the car involved in the pursuit at around 2.45am today were described as “lucky” to walk away after it crashed into a tree.

Two of the people inside have been sent home from hospital after the crash but the 21-year-old arrested man is still being monitored by medics.

He was arrested by police this afternoon on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The late-night chase was sparked after a patrol car pulled up behind a silver Peugeot at a set of traffic lights in Ranelagh Road shortly before 2.45am.

Officers said they tried they tried to alert people inside that they did not have lights on. The vehicle then sped off and crashed into a tree in Bridge Street.

The police watchdog, called the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is usually informed after such crashes.

But a police spokeswoman said due to the level of injuries sustained the crash does not meet criteria for a referral to the IPCC.

She said last night: “Three people were taken to hospital but none of them sustained serious injuries.

“Two have now left hospital and the third is being kept in for observation.

“The 21-year-old man who remains in hospital has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and officers remain with him at this time.”

Three fire engines from Princes Street and Ipswich East stations, along with ambulance crews, were also sent to Bridge Street to help deal with the crash. But they were stood down within 30 minutes of arriving at the scene.

The road was closed for drivers heading towards Ipswich town centre from 3am. It eventually re-opened at around 7am.

Police have confirmed the chase is not linked with the alleged murder near the train station, in Ancaster Road yesterday.

Anyone who may have seen any part of the incident is asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD number 20 of February 9

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

14:08 Emily Townsend and Colin Adwent
Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Ipswich have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Alarm was raised when Weybread alleged murder victims missed line dancing class

15:13 Jane hunt
Police search the home of Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Mill Lane, Weybread. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A neighbour of a Suffolk couple who were allegedly murdered by a former asylum seeker found no signs of a disturbance when he looked round their home after their daughter became concerned about them, a court has heard.

People say ‘Oh, I think I had that last week’ – Lisa battles illness and stigma

15:01 Tom Potter
Lisa Whight, from Chronic Fatiguers Unite. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Like many sufferers of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), Lisa Whight lives with the wearisome symptom of being disbelieved.

Police appeal for help tracing suspects in Sirdar Road robbery on February 8

15 minutes ago MATT REASON
Police are investigating a robbery in Sirdar Road, Ipswich

A search is underway for two suspects in a robbery which took place in Ipswich yesterday.

Chance of spotting a barn owl in Suffolk higher than it has been for years

49 minutes ago John Grant
Barn owl closing in on its prey. Picture: Robert Mckenna

If Suffolk ever had to choose a bird as its emblem, the much-loved barn owl would surely be a strong candidate.

Snow showers forecast in Suffolk tonight with chance of settling snow

13:33 Jason Noble
First signs of snow around Cransford. Picture: Allison Balaam

Snow could be settling across Suffolk tonight as forecasters have warned that sleet and snow will continue into the weekend.

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

13:14 Matt Reason

The Clarkes of Walsham outlet at Jimmy’s Farm, Wherstead, Ipswich, was ram raided last night – becoming the seventh shop to be targeted in two days.

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

13:02 Matt Reason
Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

The incidents include two lorries both managing to get stuck in the central reservation near Copdock while allowing emergency vehicles to pass.

Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

14:23 Matt Reason
The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

The southbound A12 remains closed today after a lorry carrying 26 tonnes of batteries crashed off a bridge, killing the driver, yesterday.

