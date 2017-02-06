Arrest made in police investigation of six Pinewood burglaries in January

Residents in Pinewood are warned to keep their eyes peeled following a spate of burglaries.

Police have arrested a man from Colchester in connection with a string of burglaries across Suffolk and north Essex.

The 23-year-old man was detained by Suffolk police officers on Wednesday, February 1, having been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle.

Among the burglaries he was arrested for were six which took place in the Pinewood area of Ipswich on Tuesday, January 3, in Grayling Road, Cinnabar Close, Brimstone Road, Yew Tree Rise and two in Quilter Drive.

The man was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning, before being bailed until March 24 while enquiries are ongoing.

Officers believe the six burglaries may be linked, with cash and jewellery among the items stolen from the properties.

Police issued safety advice following the incidents urging people to hide valuables, make sure doors are locked and having lights on timers or keeping a radio on to create the illusion of a presence at home.

Anyone with information can call police on 101.