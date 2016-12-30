Arrest warrant issued for Ipswich man accused of death by careless driving after Needham Market crash

Ipswich Magistrates' Court.

Ipswich magistrates today issued an arrest warrant for a man who failed to attend court to be formally charged with death by careless driving.

Bradley Soden, of Releet Close, Great Bricett, near Ipswich, was due to make his first appearance before magistrates following his involvement with an accident which led to the death of Mike Ashton, 47, of Hitcham.

The tragedy occurred at around 8.45pm on March 15 in Barking Road, Needham Market, when a Ford Mondeo and the Peugeot 206 Mr Ashton was a front seat passenger in collided.

Prosecutor Henny Tatam said a summons was issued to Soden on December 6 informing him to appear at South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court this morning.

However Miss Tatam said it had been sent to an address police had for the 33-year-old in Cavendish Street, Ipswich.