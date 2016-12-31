Overcast

Arson suspected after Essex Firefighters tackle blaze in derelict Clacton house

08:41 31 December 2016

Essex firefighters tackled a blaze in a derelict house in Clacton.

Essex firefighters tackled a blaze in a derelict house in Clacton.

Archant

Investigators believe that arson was the cause of blaze which gutted a derelict house at Clacton during the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

Comment

The fire service received over 20 calls from members of the public to report a fire in a two storey derelict house in Wyndham Crescent.

Five fire engines and a aerial ladder platform (ALP) attended the incident – the first calls came in shortly after 3.30am.

When firefighters arrived at the incident they reported the fire was already well developed and had broken through the roof.

The fire was extinguished by 6:45am.

Investigators began investigations into the blaze at first light – police were called by the fire service shortly after they arrived at the scene.

A spokesman for Essex police said it was believed the fire was started deliberately and investigations were continuing.

Arson suspected after Essex Firefighters tackle blaze in derelict Clacton house

08:41 Paul Geater

