As Ed Sheeran hints at new album title, we ask what are your favourite hits?

18:17 05 January 2017

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

Archant

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran is expected to release his first new music in more than a year tomorrow – with millions of fans across the world listening out in eager anticipation.

1 Comments

The singer’s announcement on New Year’s Day caused a global sensation and sent him soaring back into the limelight after taking a break from music and social media in 2016.

The short video in which Ed appears holding a piece of paper saying “new music coming Friday!!” was shared more than 269,000 times on Twitter as fans reacted joyously to their hero’s long-awaited return.

Since then, The A Team star has published a series of cryptic messages, teasing his fans who have been left guessing as to their meaning.

First came a video showing a horizontal black strip on a blue background, changing to two circles, one on top of the other.

Then followed two brief passages of text, one reading “when I was six years old I broke my leg”, the other saying “the club isn’t the best place to find a lover”.

Both videos were again shared thousands of times and prompted a flurry of excited speculation.

So far, however, neither Ed nor his management has confirmed what form the new music will take and how it will be made available.

Today, the latest clue seemed to point towards a new album, as the singer posted “÷”, keeping to the mathematical theme of his previous two albums.

Ed’s 2011 debut +, pronounced “plus”, was followed up with X, pronounced “multiply” in 2014.

Tomorrow, his fans will finally find out what the wait was for, when the music is made public. He is also co-hosting tomorrow’s Radio One Breakfast Show offering further chances to hear the new music.

Previous hits

Ed has been making and releasing music ever since his time as a student as Thomas Mills High School in Suffolk.

He made nine self-released EPs, which helped him build his fan base, before he was signed to Atlantic Records in 2011.

Later that year he released his first single The A Team, which debuted at three in the chart.

It was soon followed-up with a second single, You Need Me, I Don’t Need You and then his first album +, which debuted with a top spot in the album charts, selling 100,000 copies in the first week alone. It went on to sell more than two million copies in the UK and topped charts across the world.

A further four singles came from the album: Lego House, Drunk, Small Bump and Give Me Love.

In 2014, Ed released his second studio album X, which topped charts in even more countries than his debut, selling 180,000 copies in its first week in the UK and becoming the fastest-selling album of the year.

Five singles were released from the album: Sing, Don’t, Thinking Out Loud, Bloodstream and Photograph.

What is your favourite Ed Sheeran single? Let us know by taking part in our online poll.

Keywords: Twitter United Kingdom

1 comment

  • Personally I suggest Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney etc qualify as superstars although of course from the Star's angle, neither have a Suffolk connection. As for "superstar" acoustic based work I would listen to Neil Young, James Taylor, Johnny Cash, in fact anyone rather than a 5 minute wonder media product from the Ipswich area. Superstar is a very overused description these days along with genius - so called superstar Oasis proved that Beatles are far off in a distant galaxy never to be reached by the likes of them. As for Mr Sheeran, I'm sure he knows where his position in the grand scheme of things is far better than the public. And time will attest better than any comment by me. But hat's off to the lad - he's done very well for himself.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Sarky Sage

    Thursday, January 5, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

