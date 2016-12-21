Attacker scared off by victim’s dogs during sexual assault in Ipswich’s Broomhill Park

Broomhill Park in Ipswich. Archant

A young woman was forced to the ground and sexually assaulted by a man as she walked her dogs in Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The attack happened around 7.30am yesterday in Broomhill Park.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was walking her dogs near the middle of the park when she was approached by a man who grabbed her arms and pulled her to the floor.

He then sat on top of her and committed a sexual assault before the woman managed to struggle free, partially due to the man being scared off by her dogs.

The man fled toward the Broomhill Road park entrance and the woman returned home.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “She was very shaken but was uninjured.”

The incident was reported to police around 7.30pm yesterday.

The man involved is described as white, around 30 to 40 years old, of skinny to medium build, around 5ft 11ins tall, with freckles across his nose and was wearing a dark-coloured hat, dark gloves, a dark-coloured waist length jacket and dark-coloured jeans.

Officers are asking anyone who may have been in the park around 7am yesterday, anyone who may have seen someone matching this description or anyone with information about who the man is to call Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime number 72859/16.