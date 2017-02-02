Author visits Charsfield Primary School to unveil ‘story chair’ donated in memory of pupils’ grandmother
Story time has become an even more enjoyable experience for children at a Suffolk school.
Pupils welcomed the arrival of a special piece of furniture to Charsfield Primary School, near Woodbridge.
The ‘story chair’ was donated by Caroline Wheeler-Rowe – whose two children attend the school – in memory of her mother, who inspired her love of reading.
Handmade by a local carpenter, the chair can be used indoors and outside.
Suffolk author Tom Tawell went along for the unveiling – also attended by pupils from partnership school, Dennington Primary.
The Runaway Toes writer said: “When Caroline contacted me, I was only too happy to help with the grand unveiling. It’s something that the teachers and children will enjoy for many years to come, and I feel privileged to be a small part of that.
“My grandmother did a lot of reading with me when I was young, so I could really relate to Caroline’s story.”