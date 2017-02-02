Rain

Author visits Charsfield Primary School to unveil ‘story chair’ donated in memory of pupils’ grandmother

18:00 02 February 2017

Charlsfield Primary School pupils surround the reading chair and children's author Tom Tawell.

Charlsfield Primary School pupils surround the reading chair and children's author Tom Tawell.

Story time has become an even more enjoyable experience for children at a Suffolk school.

Charlsfield Primary School accepts the donation of the special story chair as it is unveiled by visiting children's author, Tom Tawell (left). Keir (6) and Findlay ((9) lend a hand while Caroline Wheeler-Rowe (their parent and designer of the chair) watches them.Charlsfield Primary School accepts the donation of the special story chair as it is unveiled by visiting children's author, Tom Tawell (left). Keir (6) and Findlay ((9) lend a hand while Caroline Wheeler-Rowe (their parent and designer of the chair) watches them.

Pupils welcomed the arrival of a special piece of furniture to Charsfield Primary School, near Woodbridge.

The ‘story chair’ was donated by Caroline Wheeler-Rowe whose two children attend the school – in memory of her mother, who inspired her love of reading.

Handmade by a local carpenter, the chair can be used indoors and outside.

Suffolk author Tom Tawell went along for the unveiling also attended by pupils from partnership school, Dennington Primary.

author Tom Tawell prepares to read to the children.author Tom Tawell prepares to read to the children.

The Runaway Toes writer said: “When Caroline contacted me, I was only too happy to help with the grand unveiling. It’s something that the teachers and children will enjoy for many years to come, and I feel privileged to be a small part of that.

“My grandmother did a lot of reading with me when I was young, so I could really relate to Caroline’s story.”

