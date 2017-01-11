Avoid harsh braking and check tyres – Police advice for wintry weather

Snow covers the road surface in Bramford Lane, Ipswich after blizzard-like conditions Archant

Police have urged motorists to take extra care on the roads as temperatures plummet to below freezing.

Drivers should leave plenty of distance between the vehicle in front, allow extra time for journeys, ensure car lights are working and keep windscreen washer fluid topped up.

Forecasters have warned it could snow during Thursday evening’s and Friday morning’s rush hour.

Inspector David Giles, of the Serious Collision and Investigation Team at Suffolk Constabulary, said: “Remember it’s illegal to drive with obscured vision so take time to let any condensation and frost clear from your windscreen, lights and mirrors before setting off on a journey.

“Particularly in icy or snow conditions, avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering movements and check your tyres before setting out as tyres that do not have the right tread depth or pressure are more likely to lose grip.”

Other advice includes:

- Make sure all your car lights are working and you have no failed bulbs.

- Ensure that dirt is cleared away from light fixtures.

- Keep windscreen washer fluid topped up as windscreens quickly become dirty from traffic spray and salt from the roads.

- Make sure you have sufficient fuel for your journey. Keep the fuel tank topped up.

- Take a mobile telephone with you and make sure it is fully charged. Carry a mobile charger in the car.