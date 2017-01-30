Award-winning improv Showstoppers to perform in Ipswich

The cast of Showstoppers! The Improvised Musical are preparing to grace the stage at the New Wolsey Theatre. Photo by Steve Ullathorne (C)2013 steve ullathorne, all rights reserved

The award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is visiting Ipswich as part of its 2017 tour.

Showstoppers! The Improvised Musical is coming to Ipswich in February.

Fresh from scooping an Olivier Award after debuting the show at the Apollo Theatre in London last year, the troupe are performing at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich on February 17 and 18.

The show is completely improvised with no two nights ever the same.

Cast members ask the audience to come up with suggestions and spin a brand new musical comedy out of thin air - complete with stories, characters, dances and songs.

The Showstoppers, who formed in 2008, have become one of the UK’s most in-demand musical improvisers, with four west end seasons and a hit BBC Radio 4 show to their name.

A must-see at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the cast have also taken their unique show around the globe, picking up a host of awards on the way.

For tickets visit www.wolseytheatre.co.uk