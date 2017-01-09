B&M lorry driver who got truck stuck in Ipswich town centre could face prosecution

Police attend the scene of a lorry that has blocked off Northgate Street in Ipswich on Tuesday Sarah Lucy brown

A lorry driver whose vehicle got stuck in Ipswich town centre after colliding with a building may be prosecuted for careless driving.

The driver, who was at the wheel of a B&M lorry, was left with nowhere to go when attempting to negotiate a sharp right-hand turn from Old Foundry Road into Northgate Street at around 10.10am last Tuesday.

Cat Cowie, a spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary, said damage was caused to a residential building in Northgate Street as a result of the incident.

Mrs Cowie added that the lorry driver has been reported to the Traffic Justice Unit for consideration of prosecution for careless driving.

It can take up to 30 days for a decision to be made.

The incident closed Old Foundry Road and Northgate Street, along with Great Colman Street, and caused several hours of delays for motorists in the area.

Scrape marks were clearly visible on the side of a building.

Police attended the scene along with a structural engineer to assess the property which had been struck.

The lorry stopped with its cab close to PJ McGinty and Sons pub.

The vehicle was eventually removed from the scene and the roads reopened during Tuesday afternoon.