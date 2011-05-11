Baby boy is a “Christmas miracle” at Colchester General Hospital

Lynsey Stocking with her newborn son

Christmas Day is a time for miracles – and that is certainly how it feels for the Stocking family in Colchester.

The couple have undergone four years of IVF treatment (In Vitro Fertilisation) and just a month before IVF funding was pulled in their area, they managed to have a second round of treatment that has resulted in their newborn baby, who arrived on Christmas morning.

The boy, whom they are yet to settle on a name for, arrived at 1.34am on Christmas Day at Colchester General Hospital.

“He’s an IVF baby and literally was a Christmas miracle,” said mum Lynsey Stocking, 31, who works at Hiscox in Colchester.

She and husband Rocky Stocking, 32, live in Highwoods, in Colchester.

New parents Alex Luscombe and Abbie Glozier with baby Ava-May Luscombe New parents Alex Luscombe and Abbie Glozier with baby Ava-May Luscombe

“He was our second attempt as well,” said Lynsey. “We got the funding literally a month before they pulled the plug on IVF. We were really lucky to get in before they changed it.”

At that stage they had already had one session of IVF which did not prove successful.

“It was our second chance,” said Lynsey. “I feel really surreal, but amazing.”

Her little boy was born weighing 7lb 4oz after he was induced on December 23, having been due on December 18.

“I was hoping he was going to arrive on the 24th,” said Lynsey. “He took his time but it was so close – just one-and-a-half hours.

“He’s got no-one but himself to blame when he gets one set of presents,” she laughed.

There are already a pile of presents waiting for the newborn, with the family planning to celebrate Christmas in a couple of days when Lynsey can go home.

“Everything is done and wrapped and organised,” said Lynsey. “I’ve been off work for four weeks. I’ve been nesting, Christmassing, getting in the mood and waiting for him.”

A number of NHS clinical commissioning groups have announced cuts to IVF services in recent times.

Speaking in September, 2015, acting chief officer at North East Essex CCG Sam Hepplewhite said: “None of us want to make these restrictions but we are having to do so in light of extremely challenging financial circumstances.”

Ava-May Luscombe

Brightlingsea couple Alex Luscombe, 19, and Abbie Glozier, 17, welcomed baby Ava-May to the world at 7.48am on Christmas Day.

Born weighing 6lb 4oz, Ava-May Luscombe was due on New Year’s Day but was induced at 1.55pm on Christmas Eve.

Abbie, who works at Shoe Zone in Colchester’s High Street, said she was all prepared to be at home as normal on Christmas Day as although they had an appointment on Christmas Eve she thought it would be delayed.

“We thought in our minds we would be coming back home,” she said.

The couple were able to go home soon after the birth and were back in Brightlingsea this afternoon.