Bail breach Ipswich fan spends two days in police custody for watching Reading game

Tom Lawrence fires town 1-0 ahead in the Ipswich Town v Reading at the weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

An Ipswich Town fan awaiting trial over allegations arising from the Norwich City game has appeared in court after being found watching Town play Reading last Saturday.

Sam de la Rue, 23, of Rawlings Crescent, Colchester, spent two days in police custody after being arrested for breach of bail. He admitted the offence when he appeared before Ipswich magistrates.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said de la Rue appeared in court on December 19 charged with being drunk and disorderly and a public order offence. His trial was fixed for February 16.

De la Rue was given bail on condition he did not attend Portman Road on match days.

Helen Korfanty, mitigating, said her client apologised to the court and had not realised he was in breach of bail as his original condition had been varied. Magistrates released de la Rue from custody and told him his conditional bail remained in place.