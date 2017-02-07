Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bail breach Ipswich fan spends two days in police custody for watching Reading game

09:39 07 February 2017

Tom Lawrence fires town 1-0 ahead in the Ipswich Town v Reading at the weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tom Lawrence fires town 1-0 ahead in the Ipswich Town v Reading at the weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

An Ipswich Town fan awaiting trial over allegations arising from the Norwich City game has appeared in court after being found watching Town play Reading last Saturday.

Comment

Sam de la Rue, 23, of Rawlings Crescent, Colchester, spent two days in police custody after being arrested for breach of bail. He admitted the offence when he appeared before Ipswich magistrates.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said de la Rue appeared in court on December 19 charged with being drunk and disorderly and a public order offence. His trial was fixed for February 16.

De la Rue was given bail on condition he did not attend Portman Road on match days.

Helen Korfanty, mitigating, said her client apologised to the court and had not realised he was in breach of bail as his original condition had been varied. Magistrates released de la Rue from custody and told him his conditional bail remained in place.

Keywords: Ipswich Town Football Club UN Court Norwich City Reading

Bail breach Ipswich fan spends two days in police custody for watching Reading game

36 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Tom Lawrence fires town 1-0 ahead in the Ipswich Town v Reading at the weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

An Ipswich Town fan awaiting trial over allegations arising from the Norwich City game has appeared in court after being found watching Town play Reading last Saturday.

Drink and drug-drivers from Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds receive driving bans

09:01 Colin Adwent
Drink and drug-drivers caught by police

Two drink-drivers and a drug-driver have been banned from the road by Ipswich magistrates.

Tons of rubbish still be discarded along Suffolk’s major roads despite campaigns

08:43 Emma Brennan
Council litter pickers on the A14

High profile campaigns urging people to stop throwing litter out of car windows are not working it has been claimed.

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

08:25 Nicholas Carding
BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

A sharp rise in the number of mental health patients dying unexpectedly coincided with the responsible organisation cutting nearly a quarter of its inpatient beds.

‘Easily the creepiest thing I’ve seen all week’ - Ed Sheeran shares bizarre picture

07:57 Andrew Hirst
The image shared by Ed Sheeran over Instagram

Ed Sheeran has posted a bizarre picture of what appears to be a cake created in his image – with its nose bitten off.

Suffolk and Essex to see a ‘cloudy day with showery outbreaks of rain’

07:31 Andrew Hirst
After a gloomy start, forecasters say the region could see brighter skies.A rain shower descends upon Aldeburgh beach.

Much of Suffolk and Essex will be waking up to a dull and dreary morning today - though forecasters are predicting improvements later in the day.

Martlesham auctioneer’s first event of the year brought in £460,000

08:31 Colin Adwent
Lockdales

Martlesham auctioneers Lockdales is celebrating a successful start to the year.

Review: Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games at Ipswich Regent, Monday, February 6

08:07 Gemma Mitchell
Lord of the Dance rehearsals before the opening night at Ipswich Regent.

Tap dancing robots, flamboyant costumes, daring aerobatics and a battle of good against evil – what is there not to enjoy?

Trial due to begin today of Essex man accused of murdering Suffolk couple

06:00 Colin Adwent
Peter and Sylvia Stuart

The double murder trial of an Essex man accused of killing a Suffolk couple is due to begin at Ipswich Crown Court today.

Three arrested after police find ‘large number of cannabis plants’ in Thompson Drive, Rendlesham

45 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Cannabis plants (stock image)

Three people have been arrested after police reported finding cannabis plants at a property in east Suffolk.

Most read

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

113mph Felixstowe driver spared ban after telling court he was fleeing from ex-partner and her new boyfriend

Matthew Butcher was caught driving at 113mph. File picture.

Krispy Kreme opens at 10am in Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year

Brother of mental health patient feared he was ‘deteriorating into crisis’ days before he died

David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.

Trial due to begin today of Essex man accused of murdering Suffolk couple

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

Arrest made in police investigation of six Pinewood burglaries in January

Residents in Pinewood are warned to keep their eyes peeled following a spate of burglaries.

Most commented

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Tons of rubbish still be discarded along Suffolk’s major roads despite campaigns

Council litter pickers on the A14

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

Brother of mental health patient feared he was ‘deteriorating into crisis’ days before he died

David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.

Krispy Kreme opens at 10am in Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year

Poll: Ipswich needs increased powers say leaders of Orwell Ahead campaign

Mark Ling is a key member of the Orwell Ahead group.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24