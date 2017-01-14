Overcast

Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft and Mutford Lock Bridge in Oulton Broad reopen after being closed due to flood fears

22:40 13 January 2017

The Bascule Bridge, Lowestoft

The Bascule Bridge, Lowestoft

The flood defences at Lowestoft have held against the storm surge when the tide peaked, a police chief has said.

High tide hit Lowestoft around 10pm and it is expected to reach Southwold by 11pm.

Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, of Suffolk Constabulary, told BBC Radio Suffolk: “I can report the tidal surge is coming in as predicted.

“We are seeing some high levels in Lowestoft and there have been minor breaches but are as anticipated and the main flood defences are holding at the moment.”

The Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft, Mutford Lock Bridge in Oulton Broad and Lowestoft train station were shut by police at 8pm due to safety concerns.

However the bridges were announced as all being fully reopened shortly after 11.30pm.

Some flooding was reported around Oulton Broad, particularly in the Caldecott Road area, however the tidal surge was under the predicted level.

Residents evacuated in Lowestoft have been advised by police that they can now return to their homes if they wish and it is safe to do so.

Lowestoft station is unlikely to open again until after 11am on Saturday, depending on the extent of any flooding. The last rail service was the 8.07pm to Ipswich.

Greater Anglia customer services director, Andrew Goodrum, said: “We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience, but we are taking this action for the safety of our passengers and staff.”

Network Rail area route director, Steve Hooker added: “Working with Greater Anglia, we have been monitoring the weather and flooding situation throughout today.

“In consultation with the emergency services, we have jointly taken a decision to close the line early to keep passengers safe.

“Our orange army is on standby to inspect the line, make any necessary repairs and reopen it as soon as the anticipated flooding has subsided.”

Severe flood warnings are in place all along the east coast this evening as a result of gale-force winds combined with high tides.

