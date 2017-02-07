Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? to feature Bury St Edmunds as Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis traces roots

13:11 07 February 2017

Warwick Davis at The Athenaeum. Photographer: Steven Perry

Warwick Davis at The Athenaeum. Photographer: Steven Perry

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

A historic Suffolk venue will feature on Who Do You Think You Are? as the actor Warwick Davis traces his roots.

Comment
Warwick Davis at The Athenaeum. Photographer: Steven PerryWarwick Davis at The Athenaeum. Photographer: Steven Perry

Known for his roles in the likes of Star Wars and Life’s Too Short, Warwick visited the Grade I listed Athenaeum in Bury St Edmunds for the popular genealogy show.

The programme will air on BBC One on February 15 and will show how the Holywood star’s quest to find out more about his ancestors led him to the iconic Athenaeum on Angel Hill.

Warwick’s search revolved around his great-great-grandfather, Dennis Manning, who was a violinist, playing with Pell’s American Opera Troupe in the 1850s.

Julie Hepton, sales and marketing manager at the venue, explained that the links to the opera troupe is what led Warwick to The Athenaeum.

She said: “In the mid-1800s variety shows were at their height and The Athenaeum, built about a century earlier as a place where locals could gather to play cards, read books, attend parties and generally have a good time, played host to all sorts of entertainers.”

Warwick’s journey through his past is said to throw up its fair share of surprises, especially as the nature of Dennis’ act becomes apparent.

The star of six Leprechaun movies filmed his visit to Bury St Edmunds last year.

Julie said Warwick, who played several roles in the Harry Potter franchise, enjoyed treading the same boards his ancestor trod more than 150 years ago.

The building is owned by St Edmundsbury Borough Council and managed by Sodexo.

Jo Rayner, borough cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “The grand Georgian building has been a focus for the prosperous town and in active use since its opening and the ornate ballroom has changed very little since Dennis played here.

“The way it is used hasn’t changed too much either. Nowadays, it is hugely popular for wedding receptions, balls, conferences, dinners and so on, so it still rings to the sound of music and laughter – just as it did all those years ago.”

Who Do You Think You Are? with Warwick Davis will be aired on BBC One on Wednesday, February 15 at 8pm.

• For further information about The Athenaeum, call 01284 758380 or email enquiries.athenaeum.uk@sodexo or visit www.athenaeumbse.co.uk

Keywords: BBC St Edmundsbury

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ten of the quirkiest hotels, B&Bs and holiday lets in Suffolk and north Essex

18 minutes ago Tom Potter
Balancing Barn

As holiday cottage bookings reach “unprecedented” levels for at least one Suffolk agency, we look at the more quirky and unusual places to stay in the county and north Essex, including a mirrored seesaw-like barn, a sky-scraping water tower and a Tudor folly.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt told mental health Panorama was “shocking and disgusting”

13:48 Annabelle Dickson
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

An MP has told health secretary Jeremy Hunt that the findings of a special investigations BBC programme into mental health services including in Norfolk and Suffolk were “shocking and disgusting”.

Sizewell looks alight in this vibrant sunrise - see our picture of the day

9 minutes ago
Taken on a cold winter's morning at Sizewell. By Brian Smith.

A new look at from Sizewell. Thanks to Brian Smith for today’s picture of the day.

Poll: 1 in 5 Suffolk children have seen violent images online, reports new survey

13:20 Chris Shimwell
Primary school pupils are learning to stay safe online as part of Safer Internet Day.

The youngest children in Suffolk now have “far greater access” to the internet than ever before thanks to the proliferation of tablets, says a new report published by Suffolk County Council.

Councillors urged to ‘put communities first’ and vote down library budget cuts

43 minutes ago Tom Potter
Woodbridge Library

A petition against cuts to library funding has been signed by a thousand people in eight days.

Katie Bent named as 32-year-old killed after Bardwell crash

13:54 Matt Reason and Chris Shimwell
Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

The woman who died following a crash near Bardwell has been named as 32-year-old Katie Bent who lived in the village.

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

11:58 Gemma Mitchell
The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.

Two eager doughnut fans queued for three hours to be the first customers of a new Krispy Kreme outlet in Ipswich.

Meet Ipswich midwife Carly Welham who has given birth to her second set of twins

13:42 Matt Stott
(l-r): Twins Florence and Jude Welham, mother Carly Welham, Harrison Kitchen, James Welham, Harriet Welham, Keaton Kitchen, and twins Declan and Cerys Kitchen.

It’s a shock for most mothers to hear they are expecting twins. So imagine how Ipswich midwife Carly Welham felt when she found out she was pregnant with her second set of twins.

Bail breach Ipswich fan spends two days in police custody for watching Reading game

09:39 Colin Adwent
Tom Lawrence fires town 1-0 ahead in the Ipswich Town v Reading at the weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

An Ipswich Town fan awaiting trial over allegations arising from the Norwich City game has appeared in court after being found watching Town play Reading last Saturday.

Suffolk tinnitus sufferer Colin Spence speaks about living with ‘debilitating’ condition 24/7

13:14 Lauren Everitt
Karen Finch, from The Hearing Care Centre, Ipswich, examines a patient's ears

Imagine hearing a constant buzzing, ringing or humming in your ear seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Most read

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.

113mph Felixstowe driver spared ban after telling court he was fleeing from ex-partner and her new boyfriend

Matthew Butcher was caught driving at 113mph. File picture.

Krispy Kreme opens at 10am in Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year

Drink and drug-drivers from Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds receive driving bans

Drink and drug-drivers caught by police

Bail breach Ipswich fan spends two days in police custody for watching Reading game

Tom Lawrence fires town 1-0 ahead in the Ipswich Town v Reading at the weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

Most commented

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.

Tons of rubbish still being discarded along Suffolk’s major roads despite campaigns

Council litter pickers on the A14

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

Krispy Kreme opens at 10am in Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24