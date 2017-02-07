BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? to feature Bury St Edmunds as Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis traces roots

A historic Suffolk venue will feature on Who Do You Think You Are? as the actor Warwick Davis traces his roots.

Known for his roles in the likes of Star Wars and Life’s Too Short, Warwick visited the Grade I listed Athenaeum in Bury St Edmunds for the popular genealogy show.

The programme will air on BBC One on February 15 and will show how the Holywood star’s quest to find out more about his ancestors led him to the iconic Athenaeum on Angel Hill.

Warwick’s search revolved around his great-great-grandfather, Dennis Manning, who was a violinist, playing with Pell’s American Opera Troupe in the 1850s.

Julie Hepton, sales and marketing manager at the venue, explained that the links to the opera troupe is what led Warwick to The Athenaeum.

She said: “In the mid-1800s variety shows were at their height and The Athenaeum, built about a century earlier as a place where locals could gather to play cards, read books, attend parties and generally have a good time, played host to all sorts of entertainers.”

Warwick’s journey through his past is said to throw up its fair share of surprises, especially as the nature of Dennis’ act becomes apparent.

The star of six Leprechaun movies filmed his visit to Bury St Edmunds last year.

Julie said Warwick, who played several roles in the Harry Potter franchise, enjoyed treading the same boards his ancestor trod more than 150 years ago.

The building is owned by St Edmundsbury Borough Council and managed by Sodexo.

Jo Rayner, borough cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “The grand Georgian building has been a focus for the prosperous town and in active use since its opening and the ornate ballroom has changed very little since Dennis played here.

“The way it is used hasn’t changed too much either. Nowadays, it is hugely popular for wedding receptions, balls, conferences, dinners and so on, so it still rings to the sound of music and laughter – just as it did all those years ago.”

Who Do You Think You Are? with Warwick Davis will be aired on BBC One on Wednesday, February 15 at 8pm.

• For further information about The Athenaeum, call 01284 758380 or email enquiries.athenaeum.uk@sodexo or visit www.athenaeumbse.co.uk