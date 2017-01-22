Beach hut rent rise is ‘a tax on Felixstowe’

Beach huts at The Dip, Old Felixstowe (c) copyright citizenside.com

Proposals to double beach hut rents have been labelled as “completely unfair” and “a tax on Felixstowe”.

Former mayor Graham Newman said no other part of the district was being used to generate cash to bridge Suffolk Coastal’s £3.4million budget shortfall.

Public consultation is taking place over a series of proposals for beach hut owners, including the introduction of 10-year leases and in future a £7,000 up-front premium to take on a lease.

Mr Newman told Felixstowe Town Council some of the proposals were “preposterous” and “completely unfair”.

He said: “This is a tax on Felixstowe. There are 900 beach huts in this town and only 12 at Sizewell Beach, that’s all there is – if Suffolk Coastal wants to make money for its income then it should do it by a referendum on the council tax and not load it all onto this town.”

Town and district councillor Doreen Savage said the rent rise proposals were “quite iniquitous” and there was a lot of anger about them.

She said: “The beach hut owners contribute greatly to the economy of this town.

“People say beach hut owners bring everything with them, but that is nonsense – they spend their time and their money here.”

Councillor Kimberley Williams said the council should ask to see the letter of instruction given to the consultant who carried out the beach hut review.

It was agreed the council’s finance and general purposes committee should meet to respond to the consultation.

Suffolk Coastal is aiming to achieve a “market value” from its assets and wants to increase yearly income from beach huts by £430,000 to £736,000, with an annual 10% rate increase, and having extra huts.

The consultation runs until February 17.