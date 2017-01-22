Overcast

Beach hut rent rise is ‘a tax on Felixstowe’

13:13 22 January 2017

Beach huts at The Dip, Old Felixstowe

Beach huts at The Dip, Old Felixstowe

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Proposals to double beach hut rents have been labelled as “completely unfair” and “a tax on Felixstowe”.

Former mayor Graham Newman said no other part of the district was being used to generate cash to bridge Suffolk Coastal’s £3.4million budget shortfall.

Public consultation is taking place over a series of proposals for beach hut owners, including the introduction of 10-year leases and in future a £7,000 up-front premium to take on a lease.

Mr Newman told Felixstowe Town Council some of the proposals were “preposterous” and “completely unfair”.

He said: “This is a tax on Felixstowe. There are 900 beach huts in this town and only 12 at Sizewell Beach, that’s all there is – if Suffolk Coastal wants to make money for its income then it should do it by a referendum on the council tax and not load it all onto this town.”

Town and district councillor Doreen Savage said the rent rise proposals were “quite iniquitous” and there was a lot of anger about them.

She said: “The beach hut owners contribute greatly to the economy of this town.

“People say beach hut owners bring everything with them, but that is nonsense – they spend their time and their money here.”

Councillor Kimberley Williams said the council should ask to see the letter of instruction given to the consultant who carried out the beach hut review.

It was agreed the council’s finance and general purposes committee should meet to respond to the consultation.

Suffolk Coastal is aiming to achieve a “market value” from its assets and wants to increase yearly income from beach huts by £430,000 to £736,000, with an annual 10% rate increase, and having extra huts.

The consultation runs until February 17.

  • They lost 20+ years of income from the south sea front beach huts after they removed them all and then left the site derelict for 20+ years. So they can waste money but when they are short they ripe people off.

    A Smith

    Sunday, January 22, 2017

  • Oh come on, it is a very small shed on a small area of concrete, using no utility services, that is doing no harm to anyone. So what if elderly folk want to sit on the sea front with a flask of coffee. Even paying £5-£6 a week Is quite a reasonable amount to ask but surely not £14-£15 a week. We are only talking about using a beach hut usually from March to October and generally a couple of afternoons a week in hot weather . Is the council being unfair to these people who may have had a beach hut in their family for generations ? Is this an under hand method of trying to get rid of beach hut owners in order that the well connected wealthier people can own one ? People who can easily afford a £7.000 lump sum for a 10 year lease. If the council wants to increase revenue then build an area for another 900 beach huts.

    chantry

    Sunday, January 22, 2017

Comments

Bells to chime again at Ipswich’s St Margaret’s Church thanks to Heritage Lottery Fund

Yesterday, 21:08 Jason Noble
Rev David Cutts with Keth Jones, Stan Gaskin, Lucy Drake, Jon Grierson, John Gert.

An historic church in Ipswich will be ringing in a new era in its 700-year history after securing nearly £164,000 to restore and re-hang its bells and re-open to the public.

Gallery: More than 500 runners compete in scenic cross country race at Suffolk Food Hall in Wherstead

Yesterday, 20:39 Gemma Mitchell
017 NB Ipswich Jaffa Cross Country at Suffolk Food Hall on Sunday. Adults Race.

Runners braved the frosty conditions this morning to take on a picturesque race alongside the River Orwell.

Prime Minister Theresa May insists GPs must open for longer in East Anglia

00:01 Annabelle Dickson
Home Secretary Theresa May makes a statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London following the jury verdict into the 96 Liverpool fans that died as a result of the Hillsborough disaster. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday April 27, 2016. See PA story INQUEST Hillsborough. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

The prime minister has insisted GPs are “part of the solution” to the NHS crisis after she faced an angry backlash from local family doctors following a Number 10 threat over opening hours.

Cow on A12 between Blythburgh and Wangford brings traffic to standstill

Yesterday, 18:55 Gemma Mitchell
File picture of a cow.

Traffic was brought to a standstill tonight when a cow broke loose and made its way onto a main road in Suffolk.

Teenager launches petition as community ‘devastated’ by sudden closure of Empire Skatepark in Colchester

Yesterday, 18:14 Gemma Mitchell
Empire Skatepark in Colchester.

A petition started by a teenager in protest against the sudden and unexpected closure of a Colchester skatepark has attracted more than 2,000 signatures.

‘Middy’ set for a longer rail line despite villagers’ protest

Yesterday, 17:31 Richard Cornwell
The Mid Suffolk Light Railway at Wetheringsett.

Proposals to extend one of Suffolk’s best-loved tourist attractions are set to get the go-ahead, despite opposition from community leaders.

Video: 140 people join public search for missing RAF medic Corrie McKeague in vast rural area surrounding Barton Mills

Yesterday, 16:15 Matt Reason
Nicola Urquhart on a search for her son Corrie McKeague in woodland near Barton Mills.

Dogs, search and rescue teams and members of the public are combing a vast area of woodland, forest and farmland around Barton Mills today as the hunt for Corrie McKeague continues.

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Yesterday, 15:34 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Ed Sheeran was reunited with his “best mate growing up” in Suffolk when he appeared on BBC’s Graham Norton Show.

Wealthy Suffolk and Essex landowners set to share in £500m EU subsidy Brexit boost

Yesterday, 11:18 Andrew Hirst
Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, who owns land for his racing and stud operations at Dalham Hall in Newmarket, is among those to benefit from bigger EU subsidy pay-outs. PIC MICHAEL HALL

Wealthy landowners in Suffolk and Essex are set to share in a £500million EU farm subsidies boost due to the devaluation of the pound following the Brexit vote.

