See inside new Boots store at Martlesham retail park

Boots at Martlesham's Beardmore Park Picture: IAN WILSON IAN WILSON

Health and beauty giant Boots has unveiled its new store at Beardmore Retail Park in Martlesham.

Creating 22 new jobs, the shop – which will have a customer base of around 67,000 people – opened its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

And bosses have revealed the store will offer pharmacy services – including flu and travel vaccinations – alongside big beauty brands.

The Boots team cutting the ribbon Picture: IAN WILSON The Boots team cutting the ribbon Picture: IAN WILSON

Boots’ managing director Seb James, who supported the opening alongside store manager Richard Barrett, said: “We’re really excited to be opening our new store this week.

“We know that our customers in Martlesham are really looking forward to being able to shop from all of their favourite brands at Boots, and we can’t wait to welcome them into the beautiful new unit.

Boots bosses say the store has a customer base of more than 65,000 people Picture: IAN WILSON/BOOTS UK Boots bosses say the store has a customer base of more than 65,000 people Picture: IAN WILSON/BOOTS UK

“We’re also thrilled to have 22 new Boots colleagues joining the team, who will be on hand to help our customers with all of their health and beauty needs.”

The shop joins a host of new additions to the retail park over the last year.

The new shop will offer pharmacy services Picture: IAN WILSON/BOOTS UK The new shop will offer pharmacy services Picture: IAN WILSON/BOOTS UK

Card Factory and Mountain Warehouse joined in February this year, while Home Bargains moved in towards the end of last year.