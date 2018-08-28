Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Events get underway to mark Black History month in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 October 2018

Imani Sorhaindo (left) and Funmi Akinriboya at a workshop marking the start of Black History Month. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Imani Sorhaindo (left) and Funmi Akinriboya at a workshop marking the start of Black History Month. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

WILL JEFFORD

Black History Month has kicked off in Suffolk with a range of bold and vibrant events planned for the coming weeks.

The busy schedule planned for this year's Black History Month. Picture: SUFFOLK AFRICAN HISTORY COLLECTIVEThe busy schedule planned for this year's Black History Month. Picture: SUFFOLK AFRICAN HISTORY COLLECTIVE

Community members met for the first time at the Coop Education Centre, Fore Street, Ipswich, for an educational workshop to mark the start of October, the month set aside to remember the important people and events in black culture all over the world.

Suffolk African History Collective, which is behind the month, has planned a range of activities from a pub quiz aimed at families to Yorube and Swahili lessons for beginners.

It has also planned a talk from Dr Kheftusa Akhiba Ankh who will discuss male and female relationships in the black community at the University of Suffolk.

Imani Sorhaindo, who works for Realise Futures, a company which works to provide opportunities for adults that are at a disadvantage, ran the session.

She said: “I think it is important to recognise that black history is world history, it’s just that sometimes history lessons don’t necessarily tell black history and when it does, sometimes it’s based on a lot of stereotypes and misinformation.

“You’ll find that the media sometimes forgets to talk about the inventions and the great achievements of black people so we have to do that work to make sure it’s balanced so the community doesn’t feel misinformed really.”

This year’s Black History Month is the biggest Suffolk has ever seen, with activities spilling over into November and even December.

The winter months see a free screening of the film Black Panther followed by lively discussion as well as a Jollof Rice Extravaganza in which people from East Africa battle it out to see who’s rice is the tastiest.

Funmi Akinriboya, who lives in Ipswich and runs a community support group, said: “I received an invite and found out that this class was about black history month which is essentially important especially being a black woman living in this community.

“I lived in London for over 10 years and then moved to Ipswich for three years and I think Ipswich is a good place to live.

“It’s got a multicultural background but there is always room for improvement especially in schools and in community activities for children making sure that the main services out there are accessible for our people as well. That’s the most important thing.”

Topic Tags:

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

19:00 Louisa Baldwin
Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A new all you can eat buffet restaurant has opened its doors in the town offering everything from Indian to Italian food.

Mcdonald’s in centre of Ipswich evacuated after gas leak

58 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The Tavern Street McDonalds was evacuated and no one was hurt as a result of the carbon dioxide leak. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

The McDonald’s restaurant in Ipswich town centre has been evacuated after a carbon dioxide pipe cracked and gas leaked into the building.

Video: Corrie McKeague: Father accepts missing airman ‘ended up in waste disposal system’

21:15 Jake Foxford
Corrie McKeague in a picture uploaded by his mother. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The father of missing airman Corrie McKeague, who disappeared from Bury St Edmunds two years ago, has accepted that his son likely ended up in a Suffolk landfill site.

Ho, Ho, Ho v No, No, No - garden centre in Christmas Wonderland wrangle with council

20:20 Jessica Hill
Tom Bowden, owner of St John's Nursery, Clacton

The manager of a popular Christmas Wonderland in Clacton has hit back at Tendring District Council for threatening to shut down his festive attraction.

‘Music was the only answer to release the anger’

18:00 Jessica Hill
Simon Glenister of Noise Solution with one of the participants. Picture: lulu@luluash.co.uk

Young people are helped out of depression and anxiety by a unique music-mentoring scheme

Video: Watch amazing footage of science fiction style jet suit being tested in Suffolk

16:49 Andrew Hirst
Another outing for the jet suit Picture: GRAVITY INDUSTRIES

Science fiction has become reality in Suffolk - after the creator of a jet suit put it through its paces at a former airbase in the county,

Readers back plan to keep market away from Ipswich Cornhill

11:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich market has moved to Princes Street - the public now wants it to stay there. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A clear majority of people want to see Ipswich market stay where it is when the Cornhill reopens at the end of the month – they do not want to see stalls return to the front of the Town Hall.

Cafe and surfers join the drive against litter in Suffolk resorts

20:55 Judy Rimmer
Aldeburgh Munchies cafe is offering a free hot drink to anyone who collects a bucket of rubbish. Picture: ALDEBURGH MUNCHIES

Top Suffolk resorts are waging war on beach rubbish. A cafe is offering free hot drinks to litter collectors, while a group of surfers are all set for an autumn beach clean.

‘We were terrified’ – Rescue drama as dog falls down hole into underground cellar

16:07 Dominic Moffitt
Firefighters rescued little Duchy at Chantry Park Picture: JANE VENTON

Firefighters rushed to a distressed Ipswich family’s aid after their pet dog got stuck in a gaping hole in Chantry Park.

Video: Hottest October day for years on way this week - as temperatures to hit mid 20s

16:02 Will Jefford
Sunny weather in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANT

East Anglia could see one of its warmest October days for years this week, with temperatures predicted to soar into the mid 20s, adding a new high to an already record-breaking year.

Most read

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Updated: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after roundabout crash near Cardinal Park

Police are at the scene near Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Tributes pour in to ‘kind, beautiful’ teenage girl who died in A140 crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Tasburgh where Shannon Gittings died. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We were terrified’ – Rescue drama as dog falls down hole into underground cellar

Firefighters rescued little Duchy at Chantry Park Picture: JANE VENTON

Power tools worth £1,700 stolen from parked van

The power tools were stolen from a parked van on Macaulay Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Readers back plan to keep market away from Ipswich Cornhill

Ipswich market has moved to Princes Street - the public now wants it to stay there. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide