Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bleak conditions set to make way for warmer weather in coming days

17:00 12 February 2017

Snow arrives in Beccles. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Snow arrives in Beccles. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

©archant2017

A biting spell of cold weather is expected to make way for warmer temperatures over the coming days.

Comment
A flurry covers Southwold in a blanket of snow on Friday afternoon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA flurry covers Southwold in a blanket of snow on Friday afternoon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk experienced a weekend of miserable conditions with wintry temperatures and chilly winds bringing rain, sleet and snow showers across the county.

It led Suffolk police to warn drivers to take extra care, as officers responded to several collisions on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The westbound carriageway of the A14 was closed for almost three hours on the Orwell Bridge after three cars collided at about 11.30pm on Saturday.

Snow covered start to Sunday in Suffolk. Picture: HAWK HONEYSnow covered start to Sunday in Suffolk. Picture: HAWK HONEY

No one was badly hurt, but part of the bridge’s central barrier was damaged by the impact of the crash between a Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen Golf and Renault Clio.

Firefighters were also called to free trapped drivers following single-vehicle crashes on the eastbound A14 at Haughley, and the A134 at Lawshall, on Sunday morning.

Police advised motorists to drive according to the weather conditions after some overnight snowfall had settled on the roads.

Chilly start to Sunday, with snow covering the ground in Creeting St Mary. Picture: DAVID EBBSChilly start to Sunday, with snow covering the ground in Creeting St Mary. Picture: DAVID EBBS

Forecasters predicted an overcast and breezy, but warmer outlook for Monday, making way for finer conditions later in the week, with temperatures comparable to France and northern Italy by the end of the week.

Phil Garner, a meteorologist at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “It’s a fairly cloudy picture, with a keen easterly breeze.

“Temperatures eventually get up to five or six degrees, but the wind will remain to make it feel colder. That wind then goes slowly round to the south, bringing temperatures up to 10 or 11C.

Snow covered garden in Horham on Sunday morning. Picture: IAN CHAPMANSnow covered garden in Horham on Sunday morning. Picture: IAN CHAPMAN

“This time of year sees big swings in wind directions, so we’re quite used to changeable weather.”

Although we look set to enter a warmer spell, Mr Garner warned of hints the colder weather could return later in the month, rendering hopes of an early spring premature.

Recent low temperatures were the result of cold weather from the continent and high pressure over Scandinavia leading to between one and two inches of snowfall in parts of the region.

Early morning outing on a gloomy Sunday morning in Bramfield. Pcture: ANNA HOLMESEarly morning outing on a gloomy Sunday morning in Bramfield. Pcture: ANNA HOLMES

With winds likely to shift into a south-easterly and southerly direction, the pattern of the last few days is likely to be replaced by milder weather at least until the end of the week.

Keywords: Suffolk police Renault Volkswagen France Italy Norwich

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Tributes to ‘Superman’ brother and son Gurdip Johal killed in A12 lorry crash

17:26 Matt Reason
Gurdip Johal. Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

The sister of the lorry driver tragically killed in the A12 lorry crash in Essex has spoke of her family’s heartbreaking loss.

Bleak conditions set to make way for warmer weather in coming days

17:00 Tom Potter
Snow arrives in Beccles. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A biting spell of cold weather is expected to make way for warmer temperatures over the coming days.

Ipswich families create banner at Hearts for Rights Morning to be sent to Donald Trump

16:41 Gemma Mitchell
Agnes Matthews, five, getting crafty at the Hearts for Rights Morning at La Tour Cycle Cafe. Picture: Seana Hughes

Marching the streets while waving a placard and chanting for change is one way to protest, but it’s not the only way.

Floral tributes to Dean Stansby after stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich – Murder investigation update

14:14 Matt Stott
Floral tributes in honour of Dean Stansby in Ancaster Road on Sunday. Picture: MATT STOTT

Tributes have been paid to Dean Stansby after he was named by police as the victim of the fatal stabbing near Ipswich railway station earlier this week.

Suffolk and Eastenders star June Brown tells Desert Island Discs she is not retiring

14:10 Matt Stott
June Brown during the recording of Desert Island Discs. Picture: BBC/PA Wire.

Legendary Suffolk actress June Brown said she does not want to retire because she thinks that stopping working is what “kills you”.

Garden centre founder Roger Crompton Notcutt honoured with blue plaque at former Woodbridge home

15:40 Tom Potter
A blue plaque has been unveiled at the home of Roger Crompton Notcutt, who founded Notcutts Garden Centres 120 years ago. Left to right: Andrew Notcutt, Caroline Notcutt, William Brookes Keith, Sarah Lovatt, Beryl Campbell and William Notcutt. Picture: GENESIS PR

The forefather of a celebrated Suffolk business, which now employs 1,300 people at 18 garden centres throughout the country, has been honoured with a permanent memorial.

A14 eastbound closed at Risby due to crash

17:11 Gemma Mitchell
The A14 at Risby (stock image). Picture: Phil Morley

A diversion is in place on the A14 while emergency services deal with a single-vehicle collision.

Where is the most romantic place in East Anglia?

16:00 Martine Silkstone
Sunset on the River Ant in Norfolk.

It’s nearly Valentine’s Day, love is in the air and people everywhere find their thoughts turning to romance. But where is the best place to woo your partner on this special day for l’amour?

£50,000 reward for information on missing Corrie McKeague to be withdrawn by family

12:27 Matt Reason
Corrie McKeague

The reward will close in the coming days, with anyone who has any information that leads to Corrie McKeague’s discovery being urged to come forward now.

Nine places to eat out in Ipswich if you are vegan

11:55 Gemma Mitchell
Avocado is an ingredient used often in vegan meals

Being vegan is not the social nightmare it once was.

Most read

Floral tributes to Dean Stansby after stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich – Murder investigation update

Floral tributes in honour of Dean Stansby in Ancaster Road on Sunday. Picture: MATT STOTT

Updated: Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

Snow showers in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Nine places to eat out in Ipswich if you are vegan

Avocado is an ingredient used often in vegan meals

Kissing it Better charity programme brings sunshine to patients at Ipswich Hospital

L-R Joan Sheppard with students Megan Hynes and Rabbina Malik. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

£50,000 reward for information on missing Corrie McKeague to be withdrawn by family

Corrie McKeague

Reaction: Mick McCarthy hails Huws and Diagouraga after 1-0 win at Aston Villa

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Most commented

Updated: Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

Snow showers in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Nine places to eat out in Ipswich if you are vegan

Avocado is an ingredient used often in vegan meals

Reaction: Mick McCarthy hails Huws and Diagouraga after 1-0 win at Aston Villa

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Ipswich fundraiser Nicola Vincent to take on Regent’s Park Run

Nicola Vincent is taking part in the British Heart Foundation Regent's Park Run after her mum died just two days after being diagnosed with heart failure.

Exclusive: Stonegate Pub Company buys The Robert Ransome and plans to convert it back to Yates

The Robert Ransome pub in Ipswich

Gallery: A look back at when Ipswich Town last beat Aston Villa in 1994

The battle for the ball as Ipswich Town beat Aston Villa in 1994
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24